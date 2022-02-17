Only the best deals on The Hamden Journal-approved gadgets get the The Hamden Journal Deals stamp of approval, so if you’re looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

We’re approaching President’s Day in the US, and while it was originally established as a holiday to celebrate the birthday of George Washington, the passage of time has transformed it into a day when we distract ourselves from the foibles of our democratically elected leadership by treating ourselves to some of the best deals of the yea.

Whether you’re planning to get a little something for yourself or shopping for someone else, there are plenty of great promotions and sales to take advantage of this weekend. Many products — including the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, LG’s C1 OLED, and Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini — are currently matching their lowest prices ever, while others are just shy of it.

Below, we've rounded up the best President's Day deals we could find. More promotions and sales are sure to pop up between now and the actual holiday, too, so check back here

Headphones and earbuds deals

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 include active noise cancellation and boast an improved design and fit in comparison to their predecessor. They normally retail for $149.99, but you can buy them right now at Amazon and Samsung for around $108, just $9 shy of their lowest price to date. Read our review .

. Another earbud option from Samsung; the unique, bean-like Galaxy Buds Live are $99.99 ($70 off) at Best Buy. It’s not the cheapest price we have ever seen on these noise-canceling earbuds, but it’s a good deal for a great set of Bluetooth buds. Read our review .

. Jabra’s Elite 75t wireless earbuds are available for $99.99 instead of $179.99 at Best Buy. That’s an $80 discount on a pair of comfortable earbuds that offer great sound quality and the ability to connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. Read our review .

Apple’s AirPods Pro, which offer great noise cancellation and deep integration with iOS, are currently discounted at Amazon. Normally, the AirPods Pro sells for $249.00, and while they haven’t been that price in some time, their current sale price of $174.98 is the best deal you can find right now on Apple’s high-end true wireless earbuds. Read our review.

TV deals

The LG C1, one of the best TVs for gaming, is currently on sale for its Black Friday price at multiple retailers. Amazon, Target, B&H Photo, Newegg, and Best Buy are currently selling the 55-inch model for around $1,297 instead of $1,499.99. The popular TV sports a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision compatibility, and support for HDMI 2.1.

Samsung’s The Frame displays customizable wall art but, when turned on, transforms into a smart 4K TV with Amazon Alexa built-in and a 120Hz refresh rate. Right now, Samsung is selling the 55-inch for $999.99 as a part of its ongoing President’s Day sale, which is around the same price we saw it for during Black Friday. Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy are also offering roughly the same discount.

If you want an OLED TV but the C1 is a little too expensive, LG’s 55-inch entry-level A1 OLED is selling for around $1,097 ($200 off) at B&H Photo, Amazon, Target, GameStop, and Best Buy, which is an all-time low. Newegg is also offering the same discount but throwing in a $50 Visa gift with each purchase.

Amazon’s 55-inch Omni Fire 4K TV is selling for $419.99 instead of $559.99 on Amazon, which is just $10 shy of its Black Friday price. The larger configurations — which include support for Dolby Vision HDR — are on sale as well, with the 65-inch going for $599.99 instead of $829.99. Read our review.

Laptop deals

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is currently available with its Type Cover for the lowest price we’ve seen in the past several months. Normally $1,239.98, Microsoft’s modern 2-in-1 is on sale right now at Best Buy for $999.98 with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Read our review.

The 17-inch LG Gram 17, the best laptop for fans of big screens, may be large but is actually quite lightweight. It typically retails for $1,849.99, but right now, Amazon is selling the device for $1,538.74, one of its best prices to date. The $300 discount is available on the model equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Read our review.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 is $1,549.99 ($300 off) at Best Buy right now with an Intel Core i9 CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. Its 16-inch screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, too, making it well-suited for productivity and not just gaming. Read our review

Apple deals

The 41mm, GPS-equipped Apple Watch Series 7 is $50 off ($349) at Amazon, as is the 45mm variant ($379). We were impressed by Apple’s latest watch, which offers a larger display than its predecessor, faster charging, and IP6X dust resistance. Read our review .

. Apple’s latest entry-level, 256GB iPad is $449 ($30 off) at Amazon and Walmart. The 2021 iPad offers a new, faster A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports the Center Stage feature, which can automatically follow you within the frame during video calls.

The new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are powerhouse laptops for both creatives and professionals. Normally $2,499.99, Amazon currently has the 14-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core M1 Pro CPU, 16-core GPU, and 1TB of storage for $2,249.99 at checkout. Read our review.

Gaming deals

Anyone in the market for a new gaming keyboard is in luck: Amazon currently has discounts on wireless models from both Razer and Logitech. Right now, for instance, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed with phantom keycaps is available with linear or clicky switches for $129.99, a solid $70 discount that matches its lowest price ever.

The G915, an excellent full-size gaming keyboard from Logitech, is also on sale at Amazon right now for $199.99. The wireless, low-profile board normally retails for $249.99 and can be equipped with clicky, linear, or tactile switches.

Amazon is offering a number of discounts on gaming mice, too. You can currently get any color of the Logitech G305 wireless mouse for around $39, a cool $11 off the normal retail price. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for these colorful peripherals, but it is a solid value for a piece that’s sure to become the highlight of your setup.

General tech deals

Both size configurations of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are selling at a new all-time low at Samsung, Amazon, and Woot. Right now, you can buy the 44mm, LTE-equipped version for $249.99 (Amazon, Samsung) instead of $329.99 or get $80 off the 40mm variant, which is on sale for $219.99 (Amazon, Samsung, Woot). The terrific Android wearable offers a speedy interface, improved third-party app support, and plenty of health tracking features. Read our review.

While we personally think that buying a new phone without investing in a case should be borderline illegal, we’re not here to pass judgment. Thankfully, if you preordered the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, or S22 Ultra, Otterbox is offering a 10 percent discount at checkout when you purchase a screen protector and a case for any phone in the S22 lineup.

The Elgato Wave 3 is $119.99 ($30 off) at Amazon. The USB condenser mic has a desktop stand and is geared toward streamers and gamers alike, but it works just as well for Zoom.

Samsung’s PCIe 4.0-ready 980 Pro SSD is fast enough for a serious PC or the PlayStation 5. The 1TB model is currently on sale at Amazon for $149.99 ($80 off) without a heatsink, or you can get it with the heatsink (which is required for the PS5) for $169.99 at Amazon.

The Blue Yeti Nano condenser microphone is $79.99 at Best Buy, a $20 discount on its usual $99.99 price tag. This is a fine value if you want a desktop mic for streaming, podcasting, or making Zoom calls but the standard Blue Yeti is too overbearing given its size.

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker is $20 off at Amazon, bringing its price down to $129.99. This speaker has been around for years, but it can bring life to any party with its big sound and magical button.