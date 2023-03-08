The best Nintendo Switch games are $20 off in the run-up to Mario Day

Only a few of the discounted games on promo have ever dipped below $40 or so, which makes now a good time to pick them up if you’ve been holding out or recently picked up a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite. After all, we still have a couple of months before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom drops and everything else falls to the wayside.

Chances are you’ve heard of LG’s C2 if you’ve been eyeing an OLED TV over the course of the past year or so. The C2, much like the C1 that came before it, sits below LG’s high-end G-series and represents the sweet spot in LG’s current TV lineup. And right now, BuyDig is selling LG’s C2 OLED on eBay in the 55-inch configuration for $1,119.99 (about $477 off) when you use offer code DIRECTSAVINGS at checkout.

The 55-inch C2 may offer a dimmer panel than G2, but the feature-packed TV still offers a host of attractive incentives that make it a great fit for gamers, movie buffs, or really anyone willing to splurge a little on a 4K set. The panel offers phenomenal black levels and stunning contrast, along with speedy performance, native Dolby Atmos support, and four(!) HDMI ports that are all capable of 120Hz 4K gaming. Obviously, there are cheaper TVs to be had, but BuyDig’s current promo makes for the best price we’ve seen on the OLED since it made its debut a year ago. Read our review.

As the name implies, the keyboard is essentially a tweaked version of the MX Mechanical Mini we reviewed last year, only with a few Mac-specific touches. It drops the Windows and Alt legends on the original Mini, for instance, and is only available with low-profile tactile switches for the time being, unlike the cross-platform version. It also doesn’t include Logitech’s wireless USB dongle, though the Mac-optimized keyboard can still connect up to three Bluetooth devices at the same time, making it a sensible pick for those who want to jump between multiple computers or an iPad without having to reconnect.