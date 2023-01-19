The best new board games and RPGs of 2023

Main illustration: Kyle Smart

Tabletop games continue to grow in popularity, and thousands of new board games and role-playing games launch every year. To kick off 2023, The Hamden Journal assembled experts and critics with specialties all across the hobby games industry to forecast the year ahead — and point our readers to where they can follow these new games online.

These are the most important new games of 2023. Whether you’re on the hunt for your next legacy-style board game, or a fresh alternative to Dungeons & Dragons, it’s a great place to get started.