The best Mario Day deals on Nintendo Switch games

Ahead of Mario day, which is Friday, March 10, Nintendo has announced a bunch of deals on Switch games that’ll be active at multiple retailers starting Sunday, March 5 through March 11. Instead of costing $59.99, you can get $20 off games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and more. The most significant discount is on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which will be $40 off (it usually costs $100). Note: We’ll update this post with purchase links once the deals go live.

There are more Switch game deals after that initial wave of price cuts. From March 10 through March 23, you’ll be able to get a discount on Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Luigi’s Mansion 3. The final leg of the sale will run between March 24 and April 7 (the original release day for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, until it was recently moved to April 5), and it’ll give you another chance to save on that first set of games mentioned above.

These deals are great for people who already have a Nintendo Switch, but if you’re in the market for a new console, Nintendo has a new “Choose One” bundle coming out that might interest you. Starting on March 10 at some retailers, you’ll be able to get a Switch with two red Joy-Con controllers, plus a free digital game for $299.99 (the normal cost of a Switch).

