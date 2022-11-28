The best Lego deals for adults on Cyber Monday

You probably know that Lego isn’t just for kids anymore — it’s a pricey hobby for adults, too! And it didn’t help when The Lego Group raised its prices this year by up to 25 percent. But today is Cyber Monday, and some of today’s deals more than make up for those price hikes.
But do you see the incredibly detailed Lego Ideas Tree House above, the one whose price Lego hiked from $200 to $250? It’s on sale for $175 today at Amazon and Walmart — and that’s the kind of deal I aspire to bring you here.