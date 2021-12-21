So the holidays are just days away, and you’re panicking because you still haven’t found a gift yet. Perhaps the present you wanted to give simply won’t arrive in time, or maybe you’ve just been too busy — or lazy — to pick something up (no judgment there). Whatever the reason, don’t worry; thanks to the internet, procrastinators, busy bees, and even lazy folks can still buy some great digital gifts without needing to leave their house.

The only problem? There are tons of digital gifts to choose from, ranging from streaming subscriptions to concert tickets, and finding the right one can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve rounded up a few gift ideas across a number of popular categories, including film and travel, so you quickly choose, click, and close your shopping in seconds.

For movie / TV show streamers

Many of us are still spending more time indoors due to the ongoing pandemic or simply because, well, the weather outside really is frightful. That’s why it’s a great time to buy a streaming service subscription, so you can indulge in movies and TV shows from the likes of Disney Plus, Netflix, and other services from the comfort of your home. Below, we’ve listed a couple of some of the most popular you may want to consider gifting friends and family.

A Netflix gift card, available at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, or Walmart

A Hulu gift card, available at Best Buy, Target, or Walmart

A YouTube gift card, available at Amazon

Disney Plus or the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus

A Paramount Plus gift card

ESPN Plus

HBO Max

Peacock Premium or Premium Plus

YouTube TV or YouTube Premium

A subscription to the spiritual successor to College Humor, Dropout.TV

VRV Premium, which bundles original programming and Crunchyroll

An Apple gift card, which can be used toward Apple TV Plus. You can pick one up at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart.

A Discovery Plus gift card

A Sling TV gift card, available at Best Buy, Target, or Walmart

An AMC Theaters gift card, available at Amazon or Best Buy

A Regal Cinemas gift card, available at Amazon

For music lovers

If your giftee is a music lover, there are some great ideas to consider, especially for anyone who enjoys jamming out to some tunes, playing an instrument, or watching their favorite musician perform.

A Spotify gift card, available at Amazon, Best Buy, or Target

An Apple gift card, which can be used for both Apple products as well as services. You can pick one up at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart.

A YouTube Music subscription

An Amazon Music Unlimited subscription

A Tidal gift card, available at Walmart or PayPal

A Vinyl Me Please subscription

A Nugs.net gift certificate so your loved ones can listen to live albums and recordings

A Fender Play gift card, for those who want to learn guitar. Also available at a discount at Amazon

A Guitar Center gift card, available at Amazon or Target

A StubHub gift card, available at Amazon

For gamers

Regardless of whether they own an Xbox, a PlayStation, or a Nintendo Switch, there are a ton of digital gifts you can gift a gamer. Whether your giftee wants to buy games from a digital storefront or to renew their membership for a video game console, here are a couple of presents the gamers in your life will love.

Xbox

An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes Xbox Live Gold, plus access to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, as well as Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, xCloud. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, or Target.

An Xbox Game Pass for consoles subscription. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, or Target.

An Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription. Also available at Best Buy, GameStop, or Walmart.

An Xbox Live Gold subscription. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, or Walmart.

An Xbox gift card. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, or Walmart.

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

Other

A Steam gift card, available at Best Buy, GameStop, or Walmart

A Battle.net (Blizzard Entertainment) gift card, available at Amazon, Best Buy, or GameStop

A Google Play gift card, available at Amazon, Best Buy, or Target

A GameStop gift card, available at Amazon or GameStop

For bookworms

For bookworms, plenty of major chains and independent bookstores offer gift cards, and there’s also a book of the month membership to consider.

For creators and creatives

Whether your loved one is a creator or enjoys creative hobbies, there are a number of gift cards and subscriptions you can buy that will cater to their interests.

For travelers

There are a variety of gift cards you can buy, ranging from various airlines to ride-sharing services and tourist attractions those going on vacation will appreciate.

An Uber gift card. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart

A Lyft gift card. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart

A National Parks annual pass

An Airbnb gift card, available at Amazon

A Delta Airlines gift card, available at Best Buy and Amazon

A Hotels.com gift card, available at Amazon and Best Buy

A Southwest Airlines gift card, available at Amazon, Best Buy, or Target

A Disneyland gift card, available Target or Kroger

An Amtrak gift card, available at Amazon and Best Buy

A Babbel subscription, for those looking to learn a new language

A Quip gift card

For health and wellness enthusiasts

Whether they’re in need of a massage or have big plans to get fit fast in the new year, there are several kinds of gift cards to help your friends and family stay healthy and happy.

For foodies

Most food-ordering apps sell gift cards online, which are great for those times your loved one feels too tired to cook or go out. Here are a few gift cards for the food lover in your life.

For everything else

If you’re not sure what to get someone or you want to give them more options, a general gift card might be the best option. From app stores to department stores, here are some gift cards for everyone.