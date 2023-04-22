The best gaming deals this week, including a buy one, get one free deal

It’s tough to keep up with all aspects of life during the weekdays, with family, work, and all sorts of other things calling for your time and attention. So, we’ve listed out the week’s best deals and pre-order perks happening in games, entertainment, and toys. That way, you won’t miss out on limited-time offers before they expire or sell out.

In addition to showing you some notable discounts and offers from the past week, we’ll serve up a couple of the top-selling products on The Hamden Journal for those who are into that kind of thing, plus brand-new deals not yet featured on the site that we think are worthy of your attention. If you have suggestions for how we can improve this format, let us know in the comments.

The best gaming deals this week

Over at GameStop, you have until Saturday night, April 22, to get an unusually good deal on a batch of new games, which are buy one, get one free. Included on the list are gems like Elden Ring, Octopath Traveler 2, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and more. After you add two of these games to your cart, you’ll get the one of lesser value for free.

A quick note is that the sale is limited to certain versions of these games. To call out one example of several, only the PS4 version of Elden Ring (which has a free PS5 upgrade) is looped in. Check out our post on GameStop’s buy one, get one free sale for more details.

Image: SIE Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

The PlayStation 5 console is currently $50 off, and will be for the remainder of the month. You can get the disc version of the PS5 bundled with God of War Ragnarök for $50 less than it usually costs. It’s $509.99 at several retailers instead of $559.99, so it’s like getting the 2022 hit game for just $10.

Here’s another reminder to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom if you want it on release day, Friday, May 12. Several retailers are offering pre-orders, along with exclusive freebie bonuses if you place an order at each retailer (including ones outside of the U.S.).

We’ve explained all the Tears of the Kingdom pre-order perks here. Of course, if you want the digital version, just buy the game directly through your Switch, and make sure to start downloading the game a few hours before you want to play it., which are discounted to $20.99,you

Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck owners should pick up one of these Samsung microSD cards while they’re discounted, so that you don’t hit the limits of their measly internal storage. The 512 GB model is a particularly swell deal, selling for $39.99.

This week’s top-selling items on The Hamden Journal

Image: Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

If you can’t get enough of The Last of Us in your life, The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4 (with a PS5 patch that enables 60 frames per second and enhanced graphics) is $9.99 (usually $39.99) via the PlayStation Store through April 27. Bit of a warning, though, that if you thought the ending of the first game was bleak (the end of the HBO show’s season wrapped the same way), strap in.

The best entertainment deals this week

To coincide with Apple’s launch of The Last Thing He Told Me starring Jennifer Garner, it’s giving out two free months of its streaming service. The voucher is valid for new and “qualified” returning subscribers, though it’s not clear who’s excluded from using it. With two months free on your account, you’ll be able to catch up on several shows, including Ted Lasso, Severance, Pachinko, and many more. This code will expire on June 2.

Whether you plan to see The Super Mario Bros. Movie in theaters (or maybe you already did), the physical version of the movie is already available for pre-order. Rumors are pointing to a June 6 release date, but we don’t know for sure yet. This $30 bundle includes a 4K Blu-ray, a 1080p Blu-ray, and a digital copy of the film.

Featured in Chris Plante’s roundup of the best Blu-ray releases in April, Cowboy Bebop’s limited edition Blu-ray set is a great get for fans of the anime series. Better yet, it’s cheaper than usual at both Amazon and Crunchyroll. Normally around $80, you can pick it up from either retailer for $63.99. The set includes five discs packed with special features.

Photo: Colleen Hayes/Peacock

Peacock has been building a nice catalog of shows and movies in the past year. There’s a special deal to take advantage of if you want to save some money while you catch up on the Rian Johnson-directed Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne or the promising new show Mrs. Davis starring Betty Gilpin, and with some episodes written by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. The new movie offerings are solid, too, including two of our favorite movies of 2023 so far: M3GAN and Knock at the Cabin. You can get one year of Peacock Premium, its ad-supported plan, for $20 when you use the code N2TEWDZZ in the offer code section at checkout. That’s over 50% off.

Peacock Prices taken at time of publishing. Use the code N2TEWDZZ to save over 50% on one year of Peacock’s ad-supported plan.

Image: Paramount Pictures

Also featured in that roundup, the Star Trek: The Next Generation 4K Blu-ray movie collection is seeing a discount following its April 4 launch day. The usual price is $77.99, but you can grab it for $67.94 at Amazon. As Chris Plante put it, “now is the first time ’90s kids will have the satisfaction of watching their era get the UHD upgrade: Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis.”

Just a heads-up that the collection includes 4K Blu-rays, standard 1080p Blu-rays, and digital copies of each of the four films.