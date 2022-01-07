When it comes to true wireless earbuds, there are a ton of brands and products to choose from. Whether you enjoy the unconventional design of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live or prefer Jabra’s compact Elite 75t, there’s a pair of wireless earbuds for just about everyone.

Regardless of which brand you prefer, we’ve compiled some of the best deals on wireless earbuds available right now. Of course, if you want to do more research before making a buying decision, we also encourage you to read our guide to the best wireless earbuds, which can help you determine which pair of earbuds are right for you.

Highlights across the range Model List Price Sale Price Retailer Model List Price Sale Price Retailer AirPods Pro (with MagSafe charging case) $249.99 $197.00 Amazon AirPods (second-gen with wireless charging case) $199.00 $159.99 Target Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro $199.99 $169.99 Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (90-day warranty) $149.99 $99.99 Woot Sony WF-C500 $99.99 $68.00 Amazon Jabra Elite 85t $229.99 $183.24 Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro $249.95 $179.99 Best Buy

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The The Hamden Journal

Apple AirPods deals

If you own an iPhone or multiple Apple products, the AirPods Pro are likely the best true wireless earbuds on the market for you. Unlike the base AirPods, the latest Pros offer better sound quality and feature active noise cancellation, not to mention seamless integration with iOS and a MagSafe-compatible charging case.

While the AirPods Pro carry a lofty, $249.99 price tag, they also go on sale rather frequently. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, for instance, we saw them drop as low as $160. They’re no longer available at that low of a price, but you can still get a pair with the MagSafe charging case for about $197 at Amazon and Walmart.

Alternatively, you can buy a pair of second-generation AirPods — now the entry-level model — with either a wired or wireless charging case. The base AirPods normally retail for $129, but you can currently get the version with the wired charging case for $115 at Target and $119 at Walmart.

If you prefer a little more convenience, you can also get a new pair of second-gen AirPods with a Qi-compatible wireless charging case for a few dollars more. We saw them drop to $99 at Walmart during the most recent shopping holiday, but at the moment, you can only get them for $159.99 at Target.

Last on the AirPods block is the third-gen model. These are the latest addition to the AirPods line, blending a bit of the AirPods Pro look with the hard-plastic build of the second-gen, and packing a MagSafe wireless charging case. While they’re the newest model, they have seen a fair share of discounts.

The third-gen AirPods normally sell for $179, but you can currently get them for $169.99 at Amazon, Target, and Walmart. It may not be $140, the price we saw them going for around Black Friday, but if you like the newer design with MagSafe charging case, it’s worth considering.

AirPods (third-generation) Similar in appearance to their sleeker sibling, the AirPods Pro, the latest entry-level AirPods boast a new charging case and shorter stems. They’re also water-resistant, unlike the 2019 model, and sport better battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Deals

Samsung has a few different wireless earbuds to choose from, including its latest flagship wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro. These earbuds include active noise cancellation and some of the best sound quality of any Samsung earbuds to date.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Galaxy Buds Pro were more than $50 off, bringing the price down to around $150 — nearly an all-time low — in select colorways. They are still on sale at Best Buy, Amazon, and Target, but only for $169.99 ($30 off).

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have a blend of tech found in the Buds Plus and Buds Live, with the best sound quality the company has achieved yet in a pair of earbuds.

Samsung released the Galaxy Buds 2 — a good-sounding pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and a subtle design — back in August, and we’ve seen plenty of discounts since then at retailers like Woot and Amazon. Right now, for instance, you can get them at Woot for $99.99, their lowest price to date. While these are in new condition, they only carry a 90-day warranty from Woot. If that gives you pause, they’re also on sale at Amazon for $119.33 with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 The Galaxy Buds 2 are the new entry-level wireless earbuds from Samsung. Despite this, they’re packed with enough features that people on a budget might be happy choosing these over the pricier Buds Pro.

The Galaxy Buds Plus were our top pick last year for the best wireless earbuds overall, but have since been discontinued with the arrival of the Galaxy Buds 2. A successor to the original Galaxy Buds, the Plus model extends the battery life by up to 11 hours and, unlike AirPods, comes in an assortment of colors. Right now, you can buy the $149.99 Galaxy Buds Plus in black for just $79 at Walmart, which is the lowest price we’ve seen in the last several months and likely one of the last major discounts we’ll see before the earbuds become unavailable.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus The Galaxy Buds Plus are the last-gen successor to the Galaxy Buds. The biggest change from this model is that the battery life is nearly doubled compared to the original Galaxy Buds.

The Galaxy Buds Live are some of the more unconventional wireless earbuds on the market right now, but don’t let their bean-shaped design fool you. The Buds Live is a good option if you want earbuds that produce powerful sound and showcase marathon battery life. Right now, you can purchase a pair of the $169.99 Galaxy Buds Live in the red colorway for $97.37 at Amazon, about a $73 discount, or in an assortment of colors for $109.99 at Best Buy and Target.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung’s unconventional wireless earbuds are shaped like beans, but they produce a powerful sound and come with lengthy battery life.

Photo by Chris Welch / The The Hamden Journal

Sony WF-C500 deals

While the Sony WF-1000XM4 and their predecessors, the WF-1000XM3, are usually our favorite picks when it comes to Sony’s wireless earbuds, their usual sale prices have chilled in the new year. The WF-1000XM4 may still be worth it to some at their regular price of about $280 — after all, they are our top pick for the best earbuds you can buy — but if you’re seeking a deal, it’s best to now look elsewhere.

Enter the Sony WF-C500. These affordable buds came out at the end of 2021, and they prove their worth as a put-together set with very aggressive pricing. The wireless earbuds feature good sound quality and excellent battery life, and you can currently pick them up for about $69 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. You may not get ANC with these earbuds, but they’re an exceptional value for solid performance.

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds The Sony WF-C500 are a budget-friendly pair of earbuds that prioritize sound quality and battery life. The small and pocket-friendly charging case carries one additional charge, totaling 20 hours of listening time.

Jabra Elite 85t deals

Compared to the competition, Jabra’s wireless earbuds have a rare feature that has yet to become standard in the true wireless earbud market: the ability to connect to two devices concurrently. Ideally, this is great for users who switch between two devices often (like, say, a phone and a laptop).

In 2020, Jabra released the Elite 85t wireless earbuds, which are the highest-tier model in Jabra’s current lineup. They offer more advanced noise cancellation than the 75t, however, they also feature less bass and an inferior fit. That said, you can currently buy the $229.99 Jabra Elite 85t for $183.24 at Amazon. That’s not quite the best price of $140 that we have seen in the past, but Amazon currently has the only sizable discount on this model.

Jabra Elite 85t Jabra’s latest wireless earbuds, the Elite 85t, have noise cancellation and a semi-open design, letting them breathe a bit more than the company’s other models. One of their most impressive features is the ability to handle multiple Bluetooth connections simultaneously.

Beats Powerbeats Pro deals

If you’re currently in the market for a reliable pair of wireless earbuds for your workouts, you also can’t go wrong with the predecessor to the Studio Buds, the Beats Powerbeats Pro. These earbuds have an over-ear hook that keeps them in place while exercising; they’re also IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about ruining them should your workout get intense.

Currently, there are a few different discounts available for the Powerbeats Pro. The lowest we see right now is at Amazon and Best Buy, which are selling the earbuds in a handful of colorways for $179.99.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones provide up to nine hours of continuous battery life, with 24 hours provided by the case. They’re IPX4 sweat- and water resistant, and they feature Apple’s H1 chip for easy pairing and hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands.

UF Fits deals

After testing a pair for ourselves, we remarked in our review that the UE Fits were the most comfortable consumer earbuds on the market. That’s because, unlike the other wireless earbuds on this list, the UE Fits are uniquely capable of permanently molding to the shape of your ears in just 60 seconds. They thus make great a choice for those concerned their earbuds may come loose or fall out. At the same time, we found they also offer good sound quality, as well as lengthy, eight-hour battery life. Normally $249.99, you can get them right now for just $169 in various colors from Ultimate Ears.

UE Fits The UE Fits come with ear tips that permanently mold to the unique shape of your ears in just 60 seconds. This allows for a much better fit that you can comfortably wear for hours.