The best deals on Galaxy phones, watches and other Samsung devices for October Prime Day

Amazon’s October Prime Day on today is a good opportunity to grab deals ahead of Christmas, and Samsung products are particularly well represented. The company has a raft of products on sale ranging from smartphones to Watches to robovacs, along with monitors, TVs, appliances any other gadget you can think of. Highlights include all-time-lows on the Galaxy Flip 4 and Watch 5/Buds 2 bundles, a great sale on the Smart Monitor M8 and the cheapest prices we’ve seen yet on the 2TB 980 Pro SSD with heatsink.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung’s arguably nicest foldable smartphone is the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and it’s on sale at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet. You can grab the 128GB unlocked version for just $800, or 20 percent off, an all-time low price. And if more storage is needed, the 256GB version is on sale at $860, also the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

Galaxy Fold 4

Samsung’s other folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, is its best Fold model yet thanks to upgraded cameras, a brighter screen and a sleeker hinge. It’s also on sale for $1,390 for a very nice $410 (23 percent) discount.

Galaxy Watch 5 + Buds 2 Bundle

Samsung’s Watch 5 is one of the best Android smartwatches available, while the Buds 2 are a solid upgrade over the previous model. You can grab both of those items in a bundle at an all-time low price of $300, for a savings of $130 or 30 percent.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro + Buds 2 Bundle

If it’s more the Watch 5 Pro your looking for, with its extra battery life and chunky design, that’s also on sale in a bundle with the Galaxy Buds 2. Those two items are also on sale in a bundle at the lowest prices we’ve seen, just $470, for a savings of $130 or 22 percent.

Galaxy Buds Pro

If you’re looking for what we called “Samsung’s best earbuds yet,” the Buds Pro are also discounted steeply to $120, for a savings of $80 or 40 percent.

32-inch Smart Monitor M8

Moving over the display products, Samsung’s popular Smart Monitor M8 offers not only high 4K HDR10+ quality, but works as a smart TV and smart home hub. It’s discounted $230 (32 percent) to $500.

Samsung Storage products

Switching to storage, we have a number of interesting deals. Samsung’s 2TB 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink is discounted 48 percent to $210, tying its all-time-low price. And the 1TB model is marked at $122 or 47 percent off if you’re needs are more modest.

Meanwhile, there are several T7 portable SSD sales of note. The T7 Touch Portable SSD 500GB (1,050 MB/s) is available for just $70, for a savings of 33 percent. And the more rugged T7 Shield 2TB (also 1,050 MB/s) is priced at $171, for a savings of $119 or 41 percent. Finally, for microSD storage for phones, drones or action cams, the Samsung Pro Plus 128GB microSDXC card with 160MB/s read speeds is on sale for only $18, or 49 percent off the retail price.

TVs

Last but not least, Samsung’s got a pair of solid deals on TVs. The 32-inch Class Frame QLED model with HDR and Alexa has dropped to $398 (17 percent off), to start with. And numerous other models, including Neo QLED QN series models from 55-75 inches, are seeing discounts up to 30 percent. And finally, Samsung’s Premiere Ultra Short Throw 2020 has dropped 29 percent to $2,498 for a savings of a cool $1,000.

