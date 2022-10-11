The best deals on AirPods, iPads and other Apple devices for October Prime Day

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you have Apple devices on your shopping list for this holiday season, you may be able to save on some of them if you pick them up during Amazon’s October Prime Day. The online retailer has knocked down the prices of many Apple gadgets, including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more. Since Apple stuff is always in high demand, it’s not a bad idea to cross these items off your list early if you can so you’re not left gift-less and searching for a last-minute replacement. Here are the best deals on Apple gadgets we found for the Prime Day Early Access Sale.

AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro at $15 off and down to $235 for this October Prime Day. That’s the best price we’ve seen since launch, and we gave them a score of 88 for their improved sound, excellent Transparency Mode and solid ANC.

Buy AirPods Pro (2nd gen) at Amazon – $235

AirPods (2nd gen)

The original AirPods are down to $90. While they’re a bit outdated at this point, these are still decent earbuds that we liked for their improved wireless performance and good battery life.

Buy AirPods (2nd gen) at Amazon – $90

Apple TV 4K

The latest Apple TV 4K has dropped to $109. While on the expensive side, it’s a set-top box that Apple lovers will appreciate. We gave it a score of 90 for its speedy performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support and much improved Siri remote.

Buy Apple TV 4K at Amazon – $109

MacBook Air M1

Devindra Hardawar/The Hamden Journal

The previous-generation MacBook Air with the M1 chipset is on sale for a new low of $799. Although the latest model is outfitted with the M2 chip, this version remains a solid, speedy laptop. We gave it a score of 94 for its impressive performance, excellent keyboard and trackpad and fanless design.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon – $799

iPad

The 10.2-inch iPad is down to $269. We gave it a score of 86 for its improved performance, excellent battery life, better front-facing camera and increased base storage.

Buy iPad at Amazon – $269

Apple Watch Series 8

Cherlynn Low / The Hamden Journal

The latest Apple Watch is on sale for $349, or $50 off its normal price. That’s the cheapest we’ve seen the Series 8 since launch, and we like that it’s very much like the Series 7, but with added features like car crash support and an added skin temperature sensor.

Buy Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon – $349

Apple Watch SE (previous gen)

You can pick up the Apple Watch SE for only $199 right now. If you’ve never had a wearable before, this is the Apple Watch to get. We gave it a score of 88 for its comfortable design and responsible performance.

Buy Apple Watch SE at Amazon – $199

iPad Air M1

Apple’s latest iPad Air with the M1 chipset is on sale for $519. We gave it a score of 90 for its extremely fast performance, improved front camera and excellent battery life.

Buy iPad Air at Amazon – $519

iPad mini

Valentina Palladino / The Hamden Journal

Apple’s latest iPad mini is $100 off and down to $399 right now. We consider it to be the best small tablet you can get, and it earned a score of 89 from us for its refined design, Center Stage cameras, solid performance and good battery life.

Buy iPad mini at Amazon – $399

iPad Pros

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chipset is cheaper than ever with a starting price of $899. This version earned a score of 87 from us for its excellent performance, gorgeous screen and new Center Stage cameras.

Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Amazon – $899

