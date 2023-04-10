The best cheap noise-canceling headphone deals for April 2023

With more people working from home than they used to, owning a good pair of noise-canceling headphones has become more appealing than ever. However, they can be expensive and difficult to shop for due to the range of available models, many of which cater to different lifestyles and priorities. Some are better suited for long-haul flights, for instance, while others are ideal for multitasking and marathon listening sessions.

That’s why we’ve curated this list of the best deals on noise-canceling headphones. Here, you’ll find sales on all kinds of on-ear and over-ear headphones, all of which are designed to eliminate outside noise but come with their own strengths and weaknesses. And if you want to do even more research before making a buying decision, we’ve put together a guide to the best noise-canceling headphones, which can help you determine which is right for you.

Apple’s AirPods Max deals

$ 480 Apple’s AirPods Max feature exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal, and keep up with the best at noise cancellation.

If you’re looking for the best sound quality you can get in a pair of noise-canceling headphones, we recommend the AirPods Max. The headphones pair seamlessly with other Apple devices and they sound superb, especially combined with Apple’s spatial audio feature, which allows for a more immersive experience when listening to or watching compatible content. They also tout the best transparency mode of all the headphones on our list, and they boast incredible build quality thanks to a luxe design that opts for aluminum, steel, and fabric over plastic.

With an MSRP of $549, the AirPods Max can be pretty expensive, but they’re often on sale for far less. Right now, for instance, the headphones are down to $479.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Costco (for members only). If you live near a Micro Center, you can also buy them for $469.99 in select colors. Read our review.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deals

$ 329 In addition to excellent noise cancellation, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 have up to 20 hours of battery life between charges and can connect to two devices at the same time.

If you plan to frequently use your headphones for voice calls, Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the best option on this list for doing so. They boast excellent voice call quality, meaning everybody on your Zoom call will be able to hear you loud and clearly, and they offer great noise cancellation with satisfactory sound. Like the QC45, the over-ears can also connect to two devices simultaneously, but they can’t be folded and only offer 20 hours of battery life, which is also less than other headphones on this list provide.

We’ve seen several discounts on the 700 over the past year or so, but right now the best deal is available only at Walmart, where you can buy them for $329 instead of $379. Best Buy is also offering the same price to TotalTech subscribers, that is, those who subscribe to the retailer’s premium membership. Read our review.

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4 deals

$ 294 With marathon 60-hour battery life and sublime comfort, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless noise-canceling headphones also make good on the company’s reputation for detailed, expansive sound quality.

If you’re looking for a pair of noise-canceling headphones with superb battery life, Sennheiser’s Momentum Wireless 4 are your best option. These headphones are capable of lasting up to 60 hours on a single charge. They also sound terrific, offer multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and match the Sony WH-1000XM5 — our favorite noise-canceling headphones — in terms of comfort. They may not boast physical controls or the stylish, retro-inspired design their predecessor had, but they do offer improved noise cancellation (even if it isn’t quite on par with that of Sony or Bose’s offerings).

The Momentum Wireless 4 typically retail for $349.99, but right now you can buy them in black at Amazon for $294 ($86 off). Read our review.

Marshall Monitor II ANC deals

$ 300 Marshall’s noise-canceling headphones stand out for their unusual look and easy-to-use joystick for controlling your music. They’re also a battery life champ with up to 45 hours of playback.

For those shopping for a stylish pair of noise-canceling headphones, you’ll certainly capture attention with the Marshall Monitor II ANC. The Monitor IIs stand out for their unique looks, and come with a gold joystick that makes it easy to control your headphones. They offer warm, textured sound and silence ambient noise adequately. While they may not match some of the other headphones on this list in terms of noise-canceling effectiveness or sound quality, they can last up to 45 hours with the noise cancellation turned off. With it on, they still last up to 30 hours, beating many of their rivals.

Right now, you can buy the Marshall Monitor II ANC for $299.99 instead of $319.99 from Best Buy. That’s a modest discount and a far cry from their all-time low, but still a rare price drop.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless deals

$ 170 The Beats Studio 3 feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip, allowing them to quickly connect and switch between any Apple devices you may own. The wireless, over-ear headphones connect via Bluetooth and also support 3.5mm for a wired connection.

While we couldn’t recommend these to anybody outside of the Apple ecosystem, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless could be a decent alternative if you want a pair of over-ear headphones for an Apple device but find the AirPods Max to be too expensive. The Beats Studio 3 are comfortable to wear, fold inward for easy stowing, and feature Apple’s last-gen W1 wireless chip, which still allows you to quickly connect and switch between Apple devices. Note, however, that unlike those built with Apple’s newer H1 chip, the headphones lack hands-free Siri support. They also charge via a Micro USB port instead of a Lightning port or USB-C.