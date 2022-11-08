The best Black Friday deals you can already get at Walmart

Just like Best Buy and Target, Walmart’s already starting to release some of its Black Friday deals so you can get a head start. The retailer started rolling out discounts online as part of its Deals for Days event last night and will be adding even more new deals every Monday at 7PM ET / 4PM PT. Walmart will also be rolling out its early Black Friday deals in stores starting at 6AM local time on Wednesday, November 9th.

Although it’s possible we’ll see prices drop even more on Black Friday itself, Walmart is already offering some steep discounts you’ll want to check out on popular products, including the first-gen AirPods Pro. For your convenience, we’ve curated some of the best tech deals at Walmart for you to check out here. If you want even more deals, be sure to also take a look through our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals available at all retailers. We also have a few other specific early Target and Best Buy Black Friday deal roundups you’ll want to pursue, too, in case Walmart doesn’t have an item you’ve been eyeing.