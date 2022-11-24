The best Black Friday deals that make for great gifts

Times are hard, and if you’ve been stressing about how you’re going to afford a good gift this holiday season, it’s understandable. Thankfully, Black Friday offers one of the best (and last) opportunities to save big before the holidays. This year, we’re seeing some steep discounts on the newest and most popular products, including the new AirPods Pro and LG’s latest C2 OLED. There are also deals available that won’t absolutely destroy your budget — like those on the new fifth-gen Echo Dot and even a year of Hulu.