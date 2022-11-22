The best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

Don’t worry if you missed out on the steep Amazon device discounts we saw during July’s Amazon’s Prime Day and October’s Prime Early Access Sale: Black Friday is here, and the deals in some cases are even better. With the holiday season just around the corner, the timing’s perfect, too, as even popular presents like the Kindle Paperwhite are on sale at new all-time low prices. Even better, we’re even seeing some of the first significant discounts on Amazon’s recently launched tech, like the fifth-gen Echo Dot, which just came out last month and is already half off.