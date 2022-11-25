The best Black Friday Amazon deals on Kindles, Echo speakers, Fire TV devices and more

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Now that Amazon has not one but two Prime Days per year, you might think they’d run out of deals. Not so. The world’s largest retailer has plenty of deals to go around for Black Friday, including these discounts on their own devices. And for this sale, you don’t even have to be a Prime member to snag the savings.

Amazon makes a slew of its own hardware, including Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets and Kindles. Most come with the ever-improving and evolving smart AI assistant Alexa, giving you the option of unifying your smart home and controlling it just by talking. Lots of these deals match or even beat Prime Day prices, so it’s a great time to buy if you want to give the gift of a Kindle or ring in the new year with an Alexa-enabled Echo Show display. Here are the best deals on Amazon devices we could find for Black Friday.

Echo

Nathan Ingraham / The Hamden Journal

Amazon has so many Echo options, it’s hard to keep track. This is the original Echo, the very first smart speaker that brought Alexa into our homes to handle everything from setting timers and telling jokes to controlling our smart home universe. It’s usually $100, but Black Friday knocks 50 percent off, making it just $50. This is the forth generation of the speaker, released in 2020 with a brand new spherical design aesthetic. We gave it a score of 89 in our review, handing out props for its excellent sound quality and Alexa’s continually improving helpfulness. While the sound of one speaker was great, we did note that pairing up two Echos is where you really start to hear lush, room-filling sound. Now that they’re half price, it’s easier to pick up two of them.

Buy Echo (4th gen) at Amazon – $50

Echo Dot

Amazon

Like its name and appearance suggests, the Echo Dot is the smallest member of the Echo family, a speaker meant to unobtrusively bring Alexa’s capabilities to more places in your home. Right now it’s down to $25, which is 50 percent off its usual MSRP of $50 and a first-ever discount for this generation. Gen five was just released in October and includes an upgraded speaker, along with a temperature sensor that can pair up with your smart thermostat. In addition to being a speaker, the new Dot also acts as a mesh WiFi node, extending the range of your WiFi coverage by an extra 1,000 feet — provided you’re using Amazon’s Eero WiFi routers, which are discounted below.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon – $25

Echo Studio

Echo Studio is a bigger and louder version of the Echo smart speaker, built to deliver hi-res audio. It’s usually $200, and rarely goes on sale, but for Black Friday, it’s $45 off the list price. We gave the Studio an 88 in our review, saying Amazon had finally nailed the audio element of its smart speaker lineup. With the larger build and speaker array, it’s clear Amazon is trying to compete with other smart speaker manufacturers like Sonos and Bose. And it does a great job of it. Note that the Studio also makes a decent home theater option. This is the newest generation, released back in 2020, and Amazon has promised to continue to provide security and software updates for at least four years, even if they come out with a newer generation of the Studio.

Buy Echo Studio at Amazon – $155

Echo Show 5

Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is on sale for $35 for Black Friday, a steep, 59 percent discount from its usual $85 sticker. The “Show” series of Echo devices add a screen to the smart speaker setup, effectively creating a smart home hub and entertainment center in one. The Echo Show devices are numbered (5, 8, 10 and 15) to represent screen size, and the Show 5 is the smallest version. It’s touchscreen measures 5.5 inches on the diagonal, and the relatively small footprint is ideal for studio apartments and nightstands (as long as you’re cool with a camera in the bedroom). It can play TV shows and music, display your photos and make video calls. We reviewed this latest generation and gave it an 85, applauding the impressive sound quality for the size and the alarm clock like stature (and snooze button).

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon – $35

Echo Show 8

The Hamden Journal

Bumping up the size of the display, the Echo Show 8 gives a little more breathing room to the video it produces, and has two speakers instead of Show 5’s one. Black Friday cuts the price down to $70, which is a full $60 off its usual $130 price tag. We gave the Show 8 an 87 in our review, remarking on the beautiful display and the quality video calls. Like the Show 5, you can watch shows and movies via Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hulu, and listen to music via Spotify and Amazon Music. The camera can serve as an indoor security cam, allowing you to get alerts about detected movement or peek in at home using the Alexa app on your phone.

Buy Echo Show 8 at Amazon – $70

Echo Show 10

The Hamden Journal

Going even bigger, the Echo Show 10 not only grants more space for your video, the tracking feature swivels to face you. Right now it’s $170, which is a sizable, $80 chunk off of the usual $250 MSRP, especially considering this rarely goes on sale. Our Echo expert Nicole Lee noted in her review that the screen rotation feature is sorta creepy, but it does allow you to see whatever it is you just asked Alexa to display. Like its smaller siblings, the Show 10 can play movies and TV, music and audio books and make video calls, including video conferencing via Zoom. We were impressed by the 13 megapixel camera and thought that the audio quality was fantastic, thanks to dual front-firing tweeters and a powerful woofer.

Buy Echo Show 10 at Amazon – $170

Echo Show 15

The Hamden Journal

The Echo Show 15 is now just $170, which is $80 off its list price of $250. If you’re thinking that a 15-inch display is bordering on TV territory, you’re not wrong. Amazon announced at its fall hardware event this year that all Echo Show 15s would be upgraded to act as Fire TVs with a software update. Whereas the smaller Show models limited you to shows from Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hulu, a Fire TV interface means you can watch pretty much anything that streams. And it still delivers all the features of a smart display, with Alexa’s assistance, video and security cam abilities, and smart display widgets. When we tested the smart display out, we liked the attractive, picture-frame like design and the bright and clear picture, which you can now use to watch more stuff.

Buy Echo Show 15 at Amazon – $170

Kindle

Amazon

While you can read e-books on a tablet or even your phone, it can be hard on your eyes, particularly if you read for a long time or spend the other part of your day staring at a comptuer screen. Using e-ink instead of an an LCD or OLED panel, e-readers are easier on your eyes. The Amazon Kindle is by far the most popular e-reader out there and right now it’s $15 off for Black Friday. This is the eleventh generation of the original Kindle, released just this October. It’s usually $100 for the ad-supported model and $120 if you don’t want to see ads on your lockscreen. The latest edition has an upgraded 300 ppi (pixels per inch) display, which now puts it on par with the Paperwhite. It’s the most compact of the Kindle family but has a 16 GB storage capacity that takes a long time to fill with regular e-books.

Buy Kindle at Amazon – $85

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite brings a few upgrades to the standard model, with a flush-front design and IPX8 waterproof rating. Right now, the fifth and latest generation Paperwhite is $45 off. Released in late 2021, the Paperwhite hasn’t seen many discounts outside of Prime Day events. It has a usual MSRP of $140 for the 8GB storage size with ads on the lockscreen, but Black Friday makes that configuration $95. Go for no ads and a larger 16GB storage capacity and the e-reader usually goes for $170, but is now $120. The 6.8-inch screen on the Paperwhite is a little larger than the 6-inch standard Kindle, and also comes with the option of a warm backlight, which isn’t the same as no backlight, but still minimizes the amount of sleep-robbing blue light that hits your eyeballs.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon – $95

Kindle Paperwhite Signature

Nathan Ingraham / The Hamden Journal

When we reviewed the Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition, we called it “the best e-reader. Period.” In fact, the only complaint we had was the price. Black Friday has taken some of the sting out of the $190 price tag with a $60 discount bringing it down to $130. Unlike the other Kindles, the Signature edition doesn’t have an ad-supported version, the upgraded price evidently enough to keep the marketing at bay. What it does have is wireless charging, 32GB of storage, automatically adjusting LED lighting (with warm light options) and a more responsive screen.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite Signature at Amazon – $130

Kindle Oasis

Amazon

The most expensive model is the Kindle Oasis. It’s usually $250 for the 8GB ad-supported version and $270 without lockscreen ads. Go for the 32GB models and you can add $30 to those prices. For Black Friday, Amazon has knocked a steep $95 off the list price. Unlike the other Kindles, the Oasis isn’t wall-to-wall screen. Instead there’s a large bezel at one landscape edge with physical buttons to turn the page, which some might remember from early-model Kindles. It also has the biggest screen at seven inches, along with the same 300 ppi screen and waterproof rating of the Paperwhite models.

Buy Kindle Oasis at Amazon – $165

Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

With the ability to turn just about anything with an HDMI port into a smart TV, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is well worth its $50 MSRP. It’s even more worthwhile when it’s $25 for Black Friday. If you’ve got a 4K TV or monitor, this is probably the version you want, as it supports 4K ultra HD, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Plug in the HDMI dongle to your screen and use the Alexa remote to call up your favorite streaming apps, shows and movies.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon – $25

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon

If you’ve upgraded your routers to support WiFi 6, you’ll probably want to go with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. While it usually goes for $55, right now it’s down to $35. It has everything offered with 4K, with the added upgrade to the latest wireless local network standard. Like the 4K, the Max supports video with a 4K resolution to match your 4K TV and lets you control and view Alexa-enabled devices, like a Ring Doorbell, going so far as to offer a picture-in-picture features so you can see who’s at the door without stopping your show.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon – $35

Fire TV Stick

Amazon

If you don’t need support for a 4K screen, the Fire TV Sick is an HD streaming dongle that will push 1080p images to your TV or monitor. The standard Fire TV Stick is half off for Black Friday, bringing it down to just $20. Alexa is built into the remote, so you can ask the assistant to help you find what to watch and the remote can also control your TV’s power and volume. Fire TV Stick also supports Dolby Atmos audio for titles that have it, and assuming you have compatible home audio equipment.

Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon – $20

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

The most affordable option in the Stick lineup, the Fire TV Stick Lite supports 1080p viewing, and allows voice control via Alexa. Right now the usual $30 sticker has dropped to $15. The Lite brings you the same Fire TV interface on whichever screen you plug the dongle into, but the remote does not control your TVs volume or power buttons. If you use a separate remote for those functions anyway, then it’s not an issue.

Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon – $15

Fire TV Cube

Nicole Lee / The Hamden Journal

Amazon hasn’t discounted the new Fire TV Cube, but the previous-generation is on sale for $60 for Black Friday, which is 50 percent off its usual price and a new record low. This set-top box supports 4K, HDR content with Dolby Vision and Atmos, plus hands-free Alexa commands. There is a newer version available now, which adds things like WiFi 6E capabilities, a speedier processor and additional HDMI and USB ports, but it’ll cost you $140.

Buy Fire TV Cube (previous gen) at Amazon – $60

Echo Buds

Amazon

Amazon’s only entry in the headphones market are the Echo Buds. This is the second and most recent generation that usually goes for $120 but right now they’re $70 with a $50 discount. Like the premium buds these are competing with, Echo Buds have active noise cancellation that shuts out the world and a passthrough mode that lets it in. The buds plus the case will give you a 15-hour max listening time and of course, Alexa is baked right in.

Buy Echo Buds at Amazon – $70

Echo Frames

Brian Oh / The Hamden Journal

Will you enjoy having Alexa on your face? The Echo Frames are your opportunity to find out. They’ve got a $270 usual sticker sticker price, but right now they’re $130 which is 52 percent off. These are the most recent, second generation and called them “surprisingly compelling” when we tried them out. We liked how comfortable a pair of glasses with speakers built in could be. It was also easier for Alexa to hear us to take commands. While they can play music, it doesn’t sound very rich, so they’re better for calls and notifications, though we did note that Amazon needs to work out some notification kinks.

Buy Echo Frames at Amazon – $130

Fire 7 tablet

Amazon

In the vast tablet marketplace, Amazon positions itself as the affordable option. The Fire 7 tablet is their best-selling (and lowest-priced) model with a regular retail of $60. This is the 2022 model, which we’ve already seen dip to $42 earlier this month, but for Black Friday, it’s down to $40. That’s incredibly cheap for a tablet, and like we noted in our review, this works best as a 7-inch screen for performing basics like internet browsing and watching videos. We also liked the addition of USB-C charging and the long battery life, along with Alexa’s built-in utility.

Buy Fire 7 Tablet at Amazon – $40

Fire HD 8 tablet

Amazon

Like Echo Show displays, Fire Tablets are numbered to match their screen sizes, with an 8-inch screen on the Fire HD 8 tablet. This is the 2022 generation, which usually retails for $100, but Black Friday brings it down to $55, which is a solid 45 percent off. The Fire HD 8 comes with either 32 or 64GB of memory storage and a screen that hits that high-def, 720p resolution threshold (though not the “full HD” resolution of 1080p). You get up to 13 hours of battery life on a charge and of course, Alexa is there to handle all your assistant-based requests.

Buy Fire HD 8 Tablet at Amazon – $55

Fire HD 10 tablet

Amazon

The Fire HD 10 is the largest of the Fire tablets, in terms of screen size, RAM and storage. The 32GB model is usually $165 without lockscreen ads, or $150 for the ad-supported version. It’s $75 off right now, bringing the 32GB slabs down to $90 and $75, respectively. If you want the larger 64GB storage size, those devices are $95 off right now, too, making the ad-supported version $95 and the ad-free option $110. All models of the HD 10 have similar specs to the Fire HD 8, with a battery life of up to 12 hours, and the same storage capacity options of 32 or 64GB, but the HD 10 comes with an extra gigabyte of RAM over the HD 8, for a total of 3GB, plus an expanded processor configuration (8-core), and of course a larger screen.

Buy Fire HD 10 tablet at Amazon – $75

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet

Amazon

The 2022 Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is geared towards kids aged six to twelve and usually goes for $140. Thanks to Black Friday, it’s nearly half price, bringing it down to just $80. It’s a full-featured tablet, with a 13-hour battery life and a 1280 x 800 resolution screen, but has a few kid-focused features like the included protective case (with built-in stand) and a web browser that blocks inappropriate content, with age-adjustable filters. It also comes with a free year of Amazon Kids+ subscription which grants access to kid-friendly e-books, audiobooks, music shows and games.

Buy Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet at Amazon – $80

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet

Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet came out in 2021 and, like the name suggests, has a 10-inch screen. It sells for $200, list price, but is now $80 off, bringing the price tag down to $120. Like the 8 Kids Pro, this comes with a year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a protective case. You get a bigger and higher-resolution HD screen, along with an extra gig of RAM. It has the same 32GB of built-in storage, as the 8 Kids Pro, which is expandable to 1TB with a microSD card.

Buy Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet at Amazon – $120

Amazon

These inconspicuous Blink cameras are our top security cam pick in our latest smart home guide. For Black Friday, you can get a Blink Outdoor set starting at only $60, which is 40 percent off its usual rate. Both the indoor and outdoor cameras connect to your Alexa-enabled devices, like your phone or the Echo Shows above. Both are motion-activated, have two-way talk and audio, and work wirelessly with a two-year battery — that Alexa will remind you to change. The biggest difference is that Blink Outdoor can handle the weather outside, and Blink Indoor prefers the protection of the indoors.

Buy Blink Outdoor at Amazon – $60

Blink Mini security cameras

Amazon

Even smaller than the standard Blink cameras, the Blink Minis are wired cameras that usually go for $35 a piece. That’s a decent price, but during the Black Friday sale, you can get two cameras for just $30. Like their larger siblings, Blink Minis offer two-way talk and audio, motion-activated responsiveness and of course, full support for Alexa controls. These can even act as chimes for your Ring doorbell.

Buy Blink Mini (2 pack) at Amazon – $30

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring

The Ring Video Doorbell is the flagship model, and $100 list price. Right now it’s 40 percent off, making it just $60. It can be installed using your existing doorbell wiring or wirelessly using a rechargeable battery. With 1080p video and a built-in mic and speaker, you can see, hear and talk to whomever shows up on your doormat, using your smartphone or smart display.

Buy Ring Video Doorbell at Amazon – $60

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 only comes in a wired version, but also adds on a bunch of features to justify its $260 list price — which Black Friday has brought down to $170. The wider field of vision gives you a head-to-toe view of people at your door and the 3D motion detection can more accurately pinpoint relevant movement, helping to avoid sending you pointless alerts when someone’s just jogging by on the sidewalk. Sign up for the Ring Protect subscription and you can even have Alexa greet your visitors with specific greetings.

Buy Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 at Amazon – $170

Eero Wi-Fi routers

eero

WiFi 6 is the most recent network protocol and the Eero Pro 6E will make sure your entire house is running it. It will handle internet speeds of over a gigabit per second. One router can cover a 2,000 square-foot area and has an MSRP $300. With Black Friday savings, it’s down to $179. If you’ve got a bigger home, go for the three pack, which is also on sale. Setting up the set inside your home will cover a whopping 6,000 square feet. Usually $700, the deal knocks $280 off for a sale price of $419.

Buy Eero Pro 6E at Amazon – $179

Buy Eero Pro 6E (3 pack) at Amazon – $419

