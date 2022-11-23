The best Black Friday 2022 deals for under $25

While much of our Black Friday coverage spans a wide range of prices, it’s no secret that the biggest savings are usually on the expensive, showy stuff like TVs. But if you’ve got a lengthy list for your upcoming holiday gift exchange, or you just need to stretch your budget a little more this year, look no further than these Black Friday deals under $25.

While anyone can find cheap crap on sale during Black Friday (just open up Amazon’s page and count all the items from brands you’ve never heard of), we’re compiling the best budget-friendly deals we know shouldn’t steer you wrong. These are items we’ve tried or even tested ourselves — which is why we can say an Apple AirTag tracker for $24.98 is totally worth it, or why the latest Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for $24.99 with a free Hue smart bulb is kind of a steal (if you don’t mind living with Alexa).