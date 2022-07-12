The best Apple deals available for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score stellar deals on Amazon devices, but it also provides a rare opportunity to purchase pricey Apple products for a lot less. Right now, for example, you can save big on Apple’s AirPods Pro and the third-gen AirPods models, as Amazon is offering both for nearly their lowest price to date. If you’re not in the market for a pair of true wireless earbuds, however, fret not, as you can also take advantage of deals on the latest Apple Watch, MacBook Air, and a range of other Apple products.

Below, we’ve listed some of the best Apple deals you can get this Prime Day. If you’re interested in sales going on outside of the Apple ecosystem, you can also check out our guide to the best Prime Day deals, which includes a wide range of items. We’ve also published guides to the best anti-Prime Day deals at Best Buy and Target.

AirPods deals

Amazon is selling Apple’s AirPods Pro for just $169.98 instead of $249, which is just $10 more than the all-time low we saw during Black Friday. These noise-canceling earbuds come with a MagSafe-ready charging case, spatial audio support, and swappable silicone tips, rendering them our favorite pair of earbuds for iPhone owners. Read our review .

. Alternatively, you can buy the second-gen AirPods for their lowest price ever. Instead of $129, you can buy them for just $89.99, which is about the same price we saw during Black Friday. While they offer great wireless performance and reliable battery life, be aware these earbuds don’t come with noise cancellation, a wireless charging case, or spatial audio support. Read our review .

. Prefer headphones or wireless earbuds? You can also buy the AirPods Max for $449 instead of $549. These headphones offer phenomenal sound quality, excellent noise cancellation, and support for Apple’s spatial audio feature. Read our review.

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, LTE) The latest Apple Watch comes in a number of styles with either GPS or LTE. Unlike its predecessor, it has a bigger screen, multiple timers, and faster charging. Besides a few iterative changes, however, it’s not drastically different from the Series 6.

Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Series 7 at a new all-time low in a range of colors, including black, blue, green, and red. The 41mm, GPS-enabled model is $279 instead of $399, while its 45mm variant is on sale for $309 instead of $429. If you prefer the LTE version, you can buy the 41mm model for $379 as opposed to $499 or the 45mm model for $409 instead of $529. Apple’s latest smartwatch offers an always-on screen that’s larger than its predecessor along with fast charging and IP6X dust resistance. Read our review .

. If that’s too expensive for you, the midrange Apple Watch SE offers more value for your money than the Apple Watch Series 3, boasting extra health tracking sensors and a design similar to the Series 6 and 7. Right now, you can buy it for $219 ($61 off) in the 40mm, GPS-enabled configuration, while the 44mm version is just $249 instead of $309. Read our review.

iPad deals

Apple’s 11-inch, M1-equipped iPad Pro from last year with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage is on sale today for $699 ($100 off), its best price yet on Amazon. The M1-powered iPad is fast and boasts features like Face ID unlocking and a 120Hz refresh rate. Read our review .

. If you prefer a larger tablet, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage is on sale for $999 ($200 off). Like the 11-inch version, this model is powered by the speedy M1 processor and comes with Face ID unlocking, but its Mini LED display is much better. Read our review .

. Apple’s latest iPad Air is also on sale for $559 instead of $599 in the 64GB, Wi-Fi-equipped configuration. Unlike its predecessor, the 10.9-inch iPad is powered by the fast M1 processor and offers a 12MP front-facing camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature, which keeps you centered and in frame on video calls. Read our review .

. If you don’t mind — or actually prefer — a smaller display, the 2021 sixth-gen iPad Mini is $599 instead of $649. The iPad Mini offers support for USB-C and options for 5G, features its predecessor lacked. Read our review .

. For a cheaper iPad alternative, the latest 10.2-inch iPad is selling for $309 instead of $329. It doesn’t come with the M1, but the A13 Bionic processor is still fast, and the iPad also boasts a 12MP wide-angle camera with Center Stage.

MacBook and Mac Mini deals

16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (2021, 512GB) The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a creative powerhouse equipped with Apple’s latest silicon. Configurable with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max, the 16-inch screen can be lent out to up to three external displays and a 4K TV simultaneously thanks to its vast array of ports.

The new 14-inch, M1 Pro-equipped base model is $1,799 ($200 off) when you buy the model with an eight‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, which is $50 shy of its best price yet. In addition, the new M1 Pro-powered 16-inch with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is $2,299 ($200 off). Both are exceptionally impressive laptops that are blazingly fast with stunning displays and great battery life. Both also offer a great port selection, and you can use the 16-inch screen with up to three external displays and a 4K TV simultaneously. Read our review .

. Apple’s entry-level laptop, the M1-powered MacBook Air from 2020, is on sale for $899.99 ($100 off) when you buy the model equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It’s an excellent laptop suitable for most people with a comfortable keyboard and battery life that can last all day. Read our review .

If you’re looking for an affordable desktop computer, the M1-powered Mac Mini equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is selling for $569 at checkout instead of $699. This computer offers excellent performance and support for Wi-Fi 6, although it doesn’t come with a display, mouse, or keyboard. Read our review.

Other Apple deals

The second-generation Apple TV 4K equipped with 32GB of storage is on sale for $109.00 ($59 off). The latest version of the Apple TV offers an HDMI 2.1 port, Siri Remote, and support for HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. Read our review .

. You can buy Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger for $103.99 ($25 off). That’s the best price we’ve seen on the charger, which you can use to wirelessly charge iPhone 8 models and newer, the Apple Watch, and AirPods models with wireless charging.