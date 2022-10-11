The best anti-Prime Early Access Sale tech deals at Best Buy

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale isn’t the only place where you can find marked down tech products. Best Buy is participating with deals of its own, many of which price-match what we’re seeing at Amazon’s Prime member-exclusive event. By and large, searching on Best Buy for any of the deals currently live on our main post should pull up a price match.
Similarly, its deals are also in effect for two days, lasting through Wednesday, October 12th. So, whether it’s more convenient to shop at Best Buy, or you’d prefer to spend your money at a brick-and-mortar location, here are the best anti-Prime Day deals happening at Best Buy.