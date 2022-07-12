The best anti-Prime Day tech deals at Walmart

We’re in the midst of Amazon Prime Day, and yet some of the best Prime Day deals to be had aren’t on Amazon’s site at all. While Best Buy is calling its sales “Black Friday in July” — which makes even less sense than calling a two-day event Prime Day, singular — Walmart is running deals of its own. It’s commonplace to see Walmart and the others matching many of the deals Amazon throws out there, as well as promoting some unique ones of its own.

Some of these deals can be a little unexpected and especially good, while some are just what we’d call a fine discount on any other day of the year. However, if you happen to be a Walmart Plus subscriber, there may be added incentive to find these deals at your retailer of choice, like taking advantage of free, faster shipping. So along with all our extensive Prime Day 2022 coverage, we’re pooling together all the good deals at other retailers, like these here at Walmart.

2020 iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) The 2020 iPad Air includes thinner bezels around the display and has relocated the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button at the top of the device.

2021 iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger, edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The Galaxy Watch 4 features a snappy interface and more third-party support by way of Google’s Wear OS 3. But keep in mind that it’s paired best with a Samsung-made phone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic pairs health tracking smarts with conventional watch looks and design. It features Samsung’s unique rotating bezel for physical control of on-screen scrolling.

DualSense Wireless Controller Anybody feel like some grape jelly? This DualSense controller features a deep purple color accented by the black of its two-tone styling.

Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda Three classic Zelda games packed into one retro-style portable. It includes The Legend of Zelda and The Adventure of Link from the NES, as well as Link’s Awakening from the GameBoy. These vintage games even support save states for easier playthroughs.