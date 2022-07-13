The best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals from Samsung, BenQ, LG and others

Amazon Prime Day offers a great opportunity to upgrade your work-from-home setup. You’ve probably been using it a lot recently and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, but it can get expensive to upgrade the tools you may have been using for the past two or more years. One of the biggest expenses can be an external monitor, but it can also be one of the most useful gadgets in your setup. If you spend most of your day hunched over a laptop, an external monitor can help you improve your posture and overall comfort throughout the day. Whether you’re looking for your first monitor or want to upgrade the one you currently have, a number of good ones are on sale for Prime Day. Here are the best monitor deals we found for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Samsung monitors

Samsung

A variety of Samsung monitors are on sale for Prime Day, and they include the company’s M5 smart monitor. Both the 27-inch and 32-inch versions of the M5 have been discounted, and these displays double as smart TVs. You can use either as a regular external monitor, but built-in technology gives you access to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others.

BenQ monitors

BenQ

BenQ has a handful of monitors on sale that cover both work and play purposes. Some of the best deals are on “gaming” monitors, but they can be used for both your next streaming session and general work tasks. This 27-inch EX2710S monitor is $121 off and down to $209, while this 27-inch EX2710R curved monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate is $310 off and down to $290. You can also pick up BenQ’s 34-inch EX3410R ultrawide display for $470, or $130 off its usual price.

LG monitors

LG

LG has discounted a bunch of monitors for Prime Day, including curved, UltraWide, UltraGear and other types. Those on a budget will find a few options under $200, while those who want larger displays or screens with faster refresh rates can save hundreds on higher-end models.

Dell monitors

Dell

Dell gaming monitors are up to 35 percent off for Prime Day, with the steepest discount being on this 24.5-inch 240Hz FHD monitor, which is down to only $200. It has fast refresh rates, a 1ms GtG response time and 99 percent sRGB color coverage. You can also pick up a 32-inch 165Hz curved gaming monitor for $254 and this 34-inch WQHD curved monitor for $390.

ViewSonic monitors

Viewsonic

Plenty of ViewSonic monitors are cheaper than usual right now, and you can pick one up for as much as 35 off. On the budget side of things, you can get this 22-inch 1080p gaming monitor for $110, or this 22-inch 1080p, thin-bezeled screen for $106. On the higher end, the company has knocked 23 percent off this 32-inch 4K ColorPro monitor, bringing it down to $550, while this 34-inch Ultrawide ColorPro display with FreeSync is on sale for $640.

