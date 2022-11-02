The best Amazon device day deals

It’s Alexa’s birthday, and to celebrate, Amazon is discounting a wide range of its smart home products, including Echo devices, Fire TVs, Blink video doorbell systems, and Fire tablets. We’ve outlined a few highlights here that we think are worth checking out. Of course, plenty of other retailers are already kicking off early Black Friday sales, too, if you’re looking for discounts outside of the Amazon ecosystem.

The best Amazon Fire tablet deals

First up, we have some excellent deals on a number of Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablets. The standard ad-supported model of the 32GB Kindle Fire HD 8 is normally priced at $89.99 but is currently discounted to $44.99, matching the best price we’ve seen for the tablet. You’ll also find a similar $45 discount for the ad-free model, dropping the $104.99 tablet to $59.99.

The Plus model of the ad-supported Fire HD 8 is also on sale for $54.99 from its usual $109.99, while the ad-free model is discounted to $69.99 (normally $124.99). The Plus model is similar to the standard model of the Fire tablet but includes an additional 1GB of RAM for slightly snappier performance and is compatible with wireless charging. Read our review.

If you’re in the market for a slightly larger tablet, you can also find discounts on the 32GB model of the ad-supported Kindle Fire HD 10 on sale for $74.99 instead of its usual $149.99 price. You can also find the ad-free model discounted to $89.99 from $164.99. The ad-supported Plus model is also on sale for $104.99 (normally $179.99), and the ad-free model is on sale for $119.99 (normally $194.99). The Plus model of the HD 10 shares similar improvements to its design but is equipped with a total of 4GB of RAM. Read our review.

The ruggedized Fire HD 8 Kids models of the Fire tablet are also on sale, lowering the normal $139.99 price of these tablets to $69.99. The standard and Pro models of the Kids edition Fire tablet are virtually identical in terms of their hardware; however, the Pro model features a slimmer case and a browser with fewer restrictions.

The best Amazon Fire TV deals

You can also find some excellent deals on Amazon Fire TVs. We’ve highlighted a few here, but Amazon has discounted TVs ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches depending on your budget.

For instance, the 55-inch model of the standard Amazon Omni Fire TV is normally priced at $559.99 but is on sale for $449.99. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for the 55-inch configuration of the Omni TV but is still a solid price for a 55-inch TV with similar specs.

If you’re looking for a TV with a more vivid picture, Amazon is also offering the 65-inch model of the Omni Fire TV with Dolby Vision for $719.99, knocking $40 off the regular price. The Dolby Vision model shares all the same features as the more basic Omni-series models, but the Dolby Vision compatibility gives the display an improved depth of color.

Amazon’s more value-friendly line of 4K TVs, the 50-inch configuration of the 4-series 4K UHD TV is currently discounted to $289.99 from its usual price of $469.99. The 4-series lacks Dolby Vision support but is incredibly budget-friendly.

The best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals

If you’re not looking to invest in a whole TV right now, you can also find some more modest discounts on Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks as well. Amazon’s basic streaming device, the Fire TV Stick Lite, has a similar remote compared to its more expensive models, with integrated Alexa support; however, the Lite model only supports FHD playback and lacks Dolby Atmos support. Normally priced at $29.99, you can currently pick one up for $19.99.

The second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s midtier streaming stick option, pairing Amazon’s most capable Alexa-integrated remote with support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 Plus playback in addition to Dolby Atmos audio. Typically available for $49.99, you can currently pick one up for $24.99.

The high-end option for Fire TV Sticks, the TV Stick 4K Max, brings some small improvements to Amazon’s already impressive streaming device and is discounted to $39.99 (normally $54.99). In addition to providing Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, the 4K Max features improved processing power, allowing it to display picture-in-picture video, letting you view Ring video doorbell alerts while streaming.

The best Amazon Echo Show deals

As expected, Amazon is also offering discounts on its entire lineup of Echo Show devices as well, ranging from the nightstand-friendly Echo Show 5 to the wall-mounted Echo Show 15.

Normally priced at $84.99, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is currently discounted to $34.99. The modestly sized screen is well suited to provide forecast updates and outlines of your weekly schedule but is a bit small for streaming media. Read our review.

An Echo Show with a slightly larger screen, the Echo Show 8 is discounted to $69.99 at Amazon from its usual price of $129.99. In addition to providing a better display for streaming video, the Show 8 also features a more capable camera, making it better suited to video calls. Read our review.

Amazon’s largest tabletop Echo, the Echo Show 10, includes a rotating base that follows you around the room, ensuring that you’ll always have a screen facing you. Normally priced at $249.99, Amazon has discounted the third-generation model of the rotating Show to $169.99. Read our review.

Migrating from your counter to your wall, the Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s largest Show to date. Amazon has discounted this 15-inch display to $169.99 from its usual $249.99 price. The Show 15 shares much of the same functionality as other Show devices, but the larger screen allows it to keep several notifications displayed at once. Read our review.

The best Blink doorbell deals

Finally, you can also find discounts on Amazon’s Blink Video Doorbell systems. The standalone model, normally priced at $49.99, is currently on sale for $34.99 while the full system, which includes the Sync Module 2, is on sale for $54.99 from its usual price of $84.98. The Sync Module 2 isn’t an essential part of the Blink doorbell system, but it does allow you to store recorded clips locally without a Blink subscription plan.

Both indoor and outdoor bundles of the Blink camera are currently on sale, matching their lowest price yet. A two-pack of the indoor Blink Mini camera is available for $29.99 instead of its usual $64.99 price while the two-pack of outdoor Blink Outdoor cameras with a Sync Module 2 is on sale for $99.99 (normally $179.99). The key difference between the indoor and outdoor models besides weatherproofing is the ability to operate on battery power. The indoor Blink Mini needs to be hooked up to a USB-C power source, while the outdoor cameras can last for up to two years on a pair of AA batteries. As with all Blink products, the Blink Mini cameras feature Alexa integration and can be easily viewed from your phone or any Echo Show device and can have their footage either stored in the cloud with a Blink subscription or locally with the Sync Module 2.