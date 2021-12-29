Whether you’ve got a stack of gift cards burning a hole in your pocket or ended up with two air fryers that you don’t have room for, there are still plenty of deals to help you stretch your spending before the new year. Below we’ve outlined some of the best tech deals, sales, and promotions from a variety of retailers across a number of categories to make sure you don’t end up with two stand mixers when you didn’t even need one.

Smart home deals

While they certainly aren’t for everyone, the usefulness of Amazon’s Echo devices makes them an excellent value, especially if you have an older model to trade in. Currently, many Echo devices — including the standard fourth-generation Echo, the Echo Show 5, and Echo Show 8 — are selling for the same prices we saw on Black Friday. If you pair that with the potential 25 percent discount you’ll receive when you trade in an older Echo device tied to your account, you’ve got a great way to upgrade your home automation setup.

Amazon’s Echo devices are available at a variety of retailers for the same price, but note that if you’re planning to trade in an older device, you can only do so through Amazon directly.

Amazon Echo (fourth-gen) The latest model of the Echo opts for a spherical build and better sound while maintaining its approachable price tag.

Echo Show 5 (second-gen) We consider the second-generation Echo Show 5 to be one of the best smart displays you can buy. It’s an ideal smart display for your nightstand, one that allows you to set alarms using your voice, play music, and get the weather report, among other things. When the alarm goes off, you merely need to tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it.

Google’s lozenge-shaped Nest Mini is $25 at Best Buy, half off the original price tag. Read our review .

. The $179.99 Facebook Portal 10-inch smart display has dropped to $79.99 at Best Buy. Read our review .

. The myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control is selling at Amazon for $19.98 instead of $29.98.

The latest Nest Doorbell is back down to its Black Friday pricing at Best Buy, discounted from $179.99 to $129.99. Read our review .

. Yeedi’s no-frills $199.99 K650 robot vacuum is selling for $111.99 when you apply the $68 coupon at Amazon.

A single Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router costs $83 instead of $129 at Amazon.

The Eufy RoboVac 11S is on sale at Amazon for $154.99 instead of $229.99.

Gaming deals

GameStop’s year-end sale is worth checking out, especially if you don’t have any problems with physical copies of preowned games. Currently, all preowned games are buy two, get one free. Buying preowned titles is a great way to save a modest amount on titles that would otherwise be full price, and GameStop often has games that are barely a month old with preowned stickers attached to them.

Even if you’re not keen on buying preowned titles, many new titles have been discounted by as much as 50 percent off.

We understand that most games take the shape of a download code these days, but if you have a little extra shelf space or want to clear out some older titles to free up some real estate, these promotions are worth looking into.

If you were lucky enough to get an Oculus Quest 2 as a gift for the holidays, you’ll likely want some accessories. The protective Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case and Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap can really elevate your overall experience with this flagship VR headset. Thankfully, these little extras are still enjoying modest discounts at several retailers.

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap The Elite Strap for the Quest 2 comes with a plastic backplate that better distributes weight and tightens around your head using an adjustable dial.

Oculus Quest 2 hard case If you want to protect your Oculus Quest 2 headset, the set of controllers that it includes, and a couple other small accessories, snag this hard zip-up case.

Two of the most popular outlets for PC games are currently hosting their annual winter sales. The Steam Winter Sale is taking place until January 5th and Epic Games’ Winter Sale will be available until January 6th. While there are exclusive titles for both stores, we’d recommend checking the Epic Game Store first, simply because the sale includes an additional $10 discount on any title that costs more than $14.99. This discount applies not just to full-price titles but games that are already discounted.

Headphone and earbud deals

If there’s a Micro Center retail store near you, you can get the best price on Apple’s new AirPods Pro that offers MagSafe charging. Normally $249.99, they’re selling for $159.99 instead. While you can reserve a set online, note that you’ll have to pick them up in store. Read our review .

. Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds, which feature active noise cancellation and USB-C charging, have dropped to $69.99 at Amazon, down from $119.99. This model comes with a wired charging case. Read our review .

. The $199.99 Galaxy Buds Pro are currently on sale for $124.99 at Amazon. Read our review .

. Amazon is selling Sony’s WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds for $248 instead of $349.99. Read our review .

. Bose’s QC45 headphones are $279 instead of $329 at Amazon. Read our review .

. Apple’s AirPods Max are on sale for $479 instead of $549 at Amazon. Read our review.

Smartwatch deals

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the Series 3, with features and a design similar to the flagship Series 6.

4K TV deals

LG C1 OLED (48-inch) LG’s C1 OLED starts with a 48-inch model, going up to 83 inches. All sizes of this OLED feature a 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync support, and a fast processor.

The 55-inch Insignia F50 is available for in-store pickup at Best Buy for $429.99, $220 off the TV’s typical retail price.

Amazon is discounting various configurations of Samsung’s The Frame TV, which doubles as wall art and an HDR-compatible QLED TV, with the 43-inch starting at $847.99 instead of $999.99.

The 70-inch Vizio MQ7 4K TV is available for in-store pickup at Best Buy for $999.99 instead of its usual $1,099.99.

Laptop, Chromebook, and tablet deals

Lenovo Yoga 9i The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a portable, convertible laptop with standout audio and a garaged stylus. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has a vibrant, colorful display, decent speakers, and solid build quality. This tablet is a great tertiary device for entertainment at an affordable price point. Read our review.

Lenovo’s $2,219 ThinkPad X12 Detachable is $989.10 when you use promo code CLEAR10 . This model comes with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. Read our review .

. This model comes with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. . Samsung’s 11.6-inch Galaxy Chromebook 4 is on sale for $179.99 instead of $250 at Amazon. This particular model includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Lenovo’s 128GB Chromebook Duet is available for $249 ($50 off) at Best Buy. Read our review.

Streaming device deals

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021) The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services, as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Read our review.

The Roku Streambar is discounted to just $99 at Amazon, about $30 off the initial list price. The soundbars offer a convenient all-in-one solution, featuring a built-in Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus, support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth.

The 32GB, 2021 Apple TV 4K is $169.99 instead of $179 at Amazon. Read our review .

. The new $39.99 Roku Express 4K Plus is back down to $24 at Amazon, which is an all-time low for the streaming stick.

Other deal highlights

Western Digital My Passport SSD This My Passport model from Western Digital sports sequential read / write speeds of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively. It comes in multiple colors and includes a USB Type-A adapter in the box.

Amazon is currently discounting Western Digital’s 2TB and 4TB My Passport models. Regularly $379.99, you can buy the 2TB SSD for $199.99, or the $679.99 4TB model for $529.99.

Razer’s Kiyo webcam is $69.99 instead of $99.99 at Best Buy.

Amazon is discounting most of Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe cases — including the silicon, leather, and plastic models — starting at $37.49 in various colors.

Sony’s ZV-1 point-and-shoot camera is currently on sale for $746 with a vlogger accessory kit at B&H. The bundle includes a wireless shooting grip and a 64GB memory card.