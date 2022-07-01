Between the July 4th holiday and Amazon Prime Day coming up in a couple of weeks, there are a bunch of tech deals available right now. Solo Stove’s Independence Day sale knocks up to 45 percent off fire pits, while our favorite ThermoWorks food thermometer is down to only $79. Early Prime Day sales bring Eero 6 router packs and Blink security camera kits down to record-low prices, and you can still pick up a Google Nest WiFi router for as low as $115. Here are the best 4th of July tech sales we could find.

Apple Watch Series 7

Most colors of the Apple Watch Series 7 are down to $329 at Amazon, or $80 off their normal price. This is our current favorite smartwatch and we gave it a score of 90 for its larger display, faster charging and handy watchOS features.

Buy Series 7 at Amazon – $329

Amazon Eero 6

Amazon has discounted most Eero 6 systems ahead of Prime Day. If you’re a Prime member, you can snag the Eero 6 WiFi system for as low as $71, the Eero 6+ for as little as $90, the Eero Pro 6 starting at $148 and the Eero Pro 6E for only $179. These are some of the best prices we’ve seen on all of these WiFi 6 systems, especially for the Eero 6+ and Eero Pro 6E, both of which just came out earlier this year.

Buy Eero 6 (Prime exclusive) at Amazon – $71

Buy Eero 6+ (Prime exclusive) at Amazon – $90

Buy Eero Pro 6 (Prime exclusive) at Amazon – $148

Buy Eero Pro 6E (Prime exclusive) at Amazon – $179

Echo Show 5 + Ring Doorbell bundle

Today is the last day Prime members can get a bundle with the Echo Show 5 and the Ring Video Doorbell for only $85. That’s 54 percent off what the pack would normally cost, so this is a solid deal if you’re looking to add another level of security to your home. The smart doorbell will show you who’s outside your home and the Echo Show 5 can show you the feed from the doorbell’s camera.

Buy Echo Show 5 bundle (Prime exclusive) at Amazon – $85

Google Nest WiFi

A number of Google Nest WiFi packs are on sale right now. You can pick up one router for $115 or a three-pack with one router and two access points for $199. We like this system for its minimalist design, easy setup and built-in Google Assistant smart speaker.

Buy Nest WiFi (1 router) at Amazon – $115

Buy Nest WiFi (1 router, 2 points) at Amazon – $199

Solo Stove

Solo Stove’s latest sale knocks up to 45 percent off fire pits, so you can grab one for as low as $200. The Ranger is the cheapest of the bunch, followed by the midsized Bonfire for $220. Both of those are fairly portable, but if you want the biggest possible fire pit for your backyard, you can pick up the 38-pound Yukon for $400.

Shop Solo Stove July 4th sale

Sonos refurbished sale

Sonos has discounted a bunch of refurbished devices again, bringing many of them down to the best prices we’ve seen. A refurbished Arc soundbar is $360 off and down to $540 while the refurbished Sonos One SL is on sale for $119.

Shop Sonos refurbished sale

Samsung 980 Pro (1TB)

Samsung’s 980 Pro SSD is 33 percent off and down to $140, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen. It earned a spot in our PS5 SSD guide for its reliability, compact, M.2 form factor and read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s. You will need a heatsink to use it with the PS5, but you can grab a bundle that includes one with the drive for only $170.

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) at Amazon – $140

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (1TB with heatsink) at Amazon – $170

Blink Indoor and Outdoor cameras

Prime members can save big on Blink Indoor and Outdoor cameras ahead of Prime Day. The Indoor camera kits start at $55 while the Outdoor kits start at $60. Plus, the Blink Mini wired security camera is on sale for $30 while the Blink Video Doorbell is down to only $35.

Buy Blink Indoor (Prime exclusive) at Amazon – $55

Buy Blink Outdoor (Prime exclusive) at Amazon – $60

Buy Blink Mini (Prime exclusive) at Amazon – $30

Buy Blink Video Doorbell (Prime exclusive) at Amazon – $35

Anova Precision Cooker Nano

Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano sous vide machine is on sale for $99 right now, or 34 percent off its normal rate. This machine earned a spot on our list of favorite kitchen gadgets because it combines affordability and precision in a compact package. It can also connect via Bluetooth to your phone so you can control temperature and time settings from within its app.

Buy Precision Cooker Nano at Amazon – $99

ThermoWorks Thermapen One

The red, white and blue colors of the Thermapen One are down to $79 for the Independence Day holiday. This is one of our favorite instant-read thermometers for cooking thanks to its fast readings, improved accuracy and bright display.

Buy Thermapen One at ThermoWorks – $79

Wahoo Fitness sale

In a rare sale, Wahoo Fitness has knocked up to 25 percent off its devices, from pedals to full bikes. You can pick up pedals for as low as $120, while the Elemnt Bolt bike computer is down to $240 and the Kickr smart trainer is on sale for $960.

Shop Wahoo sale

Satechi July 4th sale

Through July 4th, you can get 20 percent off sitewide at Satechi with the code JULY20 at checkout. That makes it a good time to grab a USB-C hub for your laptop, a new wireless keyboard or a charging stand for your phone.

Shop Satechi July 4th sale

