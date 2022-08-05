The Beats Studio Buds are back on sale for $100

We called the Beats Studio Buds the best device from the company for most people when they came out last year, and it remains one of our top picks if you’re looking for a pair of relatively affordable wireless earbuds. They’re an even better buy when you can grab them on sale — Amazon currently has the Beats Studio Buds for $100, which is a record low and a return to their Prime Day price. The discount applies to all color options, too, including the newer moon gray and ocean blue schemes.

Buy Beats Studio Buds at Amazon – $100

Normally priced at $150, the Beats Studio Buds impressed us with their small, comfortable design, solid sound quality and good active noise cancellation. In addition to being compact and lightweight, these buds have an IPX4 water-resistant rating, making them good for sweaty workouts, and they have onboard controls that let you play/pause, skip tracks and adjust ANC on the fly. Our biggest gripe with the overall design is that the Studio Buds’ case doesn’t support wireless charging.

As far as sound quality goes, Beats has come a long way. In addition to supporting Apple’s spatial audio, the Studio Buds produce well-tuned sound with punchy bass that doesn’t overwhelm. Noise cancellation does a good job of blocking out environmental noises, and Transparency mode lets you easily jump in and out of conversations happening around you.

The Beats Studio Buds also include Apple’s H1 chipset inside, which will allow them to quickly pair with iPhones and other Apple devices. Similarly to AirPods, they should provide seamless switching between those devices as well. But Android users have not been left out in the dust — the Studio Buds also support Fast Pair and Find My Device on Android gadgets, so all of those features make them a good pick, regardless of which OS you prefer.

If you’re willing to pay a bit more, the new Beats Fit Pro earbuds are also on sale right now for $180. While not the record low we saw during Prime Day last moth ($160), this $20 discount is a decent one for Beats’ latest offering. These buds have a similar design to the Beats Studio Buds, but they include wingtips that help keep the buds in your ears comfortably. We like them for their solid sound quality, strong ANC and spatial audio support with dynamic head tracking.

Buy Beats Fit Pro at Amazon – $180

