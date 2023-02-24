The Beats Fit Pro earbuds in new yellow and coral colors are already $30 off

The colorful new variants of the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds just came out yesterday, and today, the yellow and pink models are already on sale. You can pick up a pair of “volt yellow” or “coral pink” Beats for $169.83 at Amazon, $30.12 off their regular $199.95 price. New products and colorways usually take a little longer than one day before they start seeing some discounts, but if you dig a tennis ball-like color for your electronics (the electric volt Xbox controller says hi!), then you’ve got yourself a nice deal here on something new and fresh.

Not only are the Beats Fit Pro now brighter than ever but they’re also one of our favorite pairs of Bluetooth earbuds — especially for running and fitness. They sadly lack the convenience of wireless charging in their slightly oversize USB-C charging case, but that’s made up for with excellent sound, great noise cancellation, Find My integration with Apple devices, and an impeccably secure fit in your ears. Read our review.

If you’re looking for a capable slate but don’t want to pony up for Apple’s latest tablet, the entry-level iPad is currently on sale at Amazon and Walmart in the 64GB configuration with Wi-Fi for $269 ($60 off). That’s not the lowest price we’ve seen on the 10.2-inch tablet given it’s been known to fall to $250 or so, but it’s still nearly $130 cheaper than the current sale price of Apple’s 10th-gen model.

In many ways, the last-gen iPad is a bit dated. It’s outfitted with bigger bezels, a borderline-archaic home button, and a Lightning port, making it the lone USB-C holdout in Apple’s current tablet lineup. That said, it should be able to accomplish pretty much anything the newest model can do thanks to its A13 Bionic chip and compatibility with iPadOS 16. Plus, it’s got a 3.5mm audio jack, making it a shoo-in for kids or anyone who wants to stick with a pair of trusty wired headphones over the many, many wireless models out there (no judgment here).

Like other Yeedi models, the Vac 2 Pro is a robovac built specifically with budget in mind. Image: Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The The Hamden Journal

Robot vacuums can get expensive fast, especially when you begin to factor in auto-empty docks, lidar mapping, and various mopping capabilities. However, there are budget-minded options like the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro, which is currently on sale at Amazon via Woot for an all-time low of $259.99 ($190 off).

Yeedi isn’t a household name like Roborock or iRobot, but there’s a lot to be said for an affordable robovac that ticks all the right boxes and comes with a few high-end features. The Vac 2 Pro packs an impressive 3,000Pa of suction power and an oscillating mop that’s terrific at scrubbing floors, along with support for voice commands via Amazon Alex and Google Assistant. It can falter when it comes to mapping — it uses a top-mounted camera over more advanced lidar-based SLAM mapping — but it’s fairly intuitive at navigating around objects, making it a good bet if you’re someone who is less than tidy and can do without an auto-empty dock. Read our review.

Sony’s SRS-XB43 Bluetooth speaker remains one of the best portable speakers you can buy, especially if you’re hosting an outside shindig. If you prefer something more compact, however, its smaller brethren, the SRS-XB33, is currently on sale for just $89 (half off) at Walmart and Costco (for members).

The now-discontinued rugged speaker offers beat-centric LED lighting and the same all-day battery life as the XB43 as well as a hefty amount of bass for its size and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It also comes in a range of fun colors (including black, blue, red, and tan) and touts a USB-A port for charging various gadgets, meaning you can just toss it in a backpack and ditch your power bank at home.

A smattering of other discounts

If you’re someone who isn’t in a particular rush, Anker’s 313 Wireless Charger is on sale for $15.99 ($4 off) at Amazon and direct from Anker. The reliable Qi-equipped stand is great for viewing notifications at a glance and topping off your phone overnight, even if it doesn’t provide the fastest charging speeds.

is on sale for $15.99 ($4 off) at Amazon and direct from Anker. The reliable Qi-equipped stand is great for viewing notifications at a glance and topping off your phone overnight, even if it doesn’t provide the fastest charging speeds. The compact Eero Pro 6 is available in a two-pack on Amazon right now for $239.99, which is the lowest price we’ve seen on the mesh networking bundle. Each tri-band Wi-Fi router can accommodate near-gigabit speeds and provide up to 2,000 square feet of coverage, making them a good pick for those looking for a more stable internet connection. Read our review.

is available in a two-pack on Amazon right now for $239.99, which is the lowest price we’ve seen on the mesh networking bundle. Each tri-band Wi-Fi router can accommodate near-gigabit speeds and provide up to 2,000 square feet of coverage, making them a good pick for those looking for a more stable internet connection. Read our review. Spring is just around the corner, and if you’ve been itching to get back on the bike, Rad Power Bikes — the largest seller of e-bikes in the US — is offering $150 off a selection of models through Sunday, February 26th. We’d be remiss to not mention the company’s recent recall efforts, but we’ve generally liked the company’s latest e-bikes — including the RadCity 5 Plus and its new electric three-wheeler, the RadTrike.

— the largest seller of e-bikes in the US — is offering $150 off a selection of models through Sunday, February 26th. We’d be remiss to not mention the company’s recent recall efforts, but we’ve generally liked the company’s latest e-bikes — including the RadCity 5 Plus and its new electric three-wheeler, the RadTrike. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus launched just over a week ago, but the unlocked flagship device is already on sale at Amazon for $859.99 ($140 off) in the 256GB phantom black configuration. We consider it to be the best Android phone for most people thanks to its lovely 6.6-inch display and overall sterling performance. Read our review.

launched just over a week ago, but the unlocked flagship device is already on sale at Amazon for $859.99 ($140 off) in the 256GB phantom black configuration. We consider it to be the best Android phone for most people thanks to its lovely 6.6-inch display and overall sterling performance. Read our review. Amazon’s 55-inch Fire TV Omni is on sale right now for Amazon Prime members for $399.99 ($160 off). The Amazon-branded 4K TV doesn’t exactly excel when it comes to picture quality, but it features low input lag as well as support for AirPlay 2 and hands-free Alexa commands (even when the TV is off). Read our review.

is on sale right now for Amazon Prime members for $399.99 ($160 off). The Amazon-branded 4K TV doesn’t exactly excel when it comes to picture quality, but it features low input lag as well as support for AirPlay 2 and hands-free Alexa commands (even when the TV is off). Read our review. While not a deal per se, the new DualSense Edge is now available at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for around $199. The pro-grade controller, which touts back paddles and several other customizable features, was previously only available direct from Sony. Read our review.