The Beatles compilation album ‘1’ has been remastered for Apple Music spatial audio

Fans of the fab four, take note. Apple has uploaded a new version of the band’s 1 compilation album that includes support for spatial audio with . First released in 2000, 1 brings together nearly every number-one single the Beatles released between 1962 and their breakup in 1970. Among the songs you’ll find on the album are “She Loves You,” “We Can Work It Out” and “Get Back.” Giles Martin, the son of legendary Beatles collaborator George Martin, produced the new spatial mix. And as before, the tracks are sequenced according to release order, so it provides some sense of the band’s musical evolution.

To get the most out of the mix, you’ll want to listen with a pair of AirPods or Beats earbuds or headphones with an H1 or W1 chip. The effect is most noticeable when you enable head tracking. You can do that by pulling down the Control Center shade in iOS, long pressing on the volume slider that appears and then tapping the spatial audio icon. The mix isn’t revelatory, but if nothing else, it’s an excuse to revisit some of the most influential songs in rock history.