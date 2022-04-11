The Batman comes to HBO Max on April 18th

The Batman, the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, will be available to stream on HBO Max starting April 18th, WarnerMedia announced Monday. The film first debuted in theaters on March 4th.

The quick turnaround shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. While WarnerMedia did release all of its 2021 movie slate simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, the company has moved to a more traditional theater-first release cycle for many films in 2022, though with a shorter 45-day theatrical exclusivity window.

If you’re interested in seeing The Batman when it hits streaming, you might want to check out my colleague Charles Pulliam-Moore’s review first — he says the Batman franchise has “seen better days.” But given that the movie will be included with an HBO Max subscription, you have a lot less to lose than everything involved with a trip to the theater.