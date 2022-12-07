The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, one of our favorite gaming laptops, is $450 off

The days for holiday shopping are slowly ticking away, but thankfully there are still plenty of great deals to take advantage of — including a few The Hamden Journal faves. First off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is on sale at Best Buy for $1,199.99. This is the latest entry-level model of Asus’ 14-inch laptop — which normally runs $1,649.99 — and Best Buy is currently offering a $450 discount until December 9th.

We’ve espoused much praise over the years for the Zephyrus G14, and rightfully so, as it’s a great laptop with solid gaming specs that doesn’t forget about all the other stuff a laptop should do. This entry-level configuration of the latest G14 incarnation packs an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, Radeon RX 6700S GPU, 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM to power games at a very respectable graphical fidelity at 120Hz. And unlike the previous generation, this G14 actually has a webcam to accompany its great keyboard, trackpad, and compact size. Sure, it will run a bit hot and loud when you’re pushing it, but that’s the tradeoff for its fairly small form factor. You definitely cannot go wrong at this price for one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. Read our review.

If you’re on the hunt for a jumbo-size TV, you can get a great deal on a large Vizio right now. Vizio’s 75-inch MQ7-J03 is currently selling for $698 ($602 off) at Amazon, which is a great price for a 2022 model equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR, and AMD FreeSync support. The panel’s refresh rate doesn’t top 60Hz, which may be a dealbreaker for some, though it’s hard to find a TV this big for a price this affordable.

On the smart side of things, the MQ7 features a built-in Chromecast and support for Apple AirPlay, as well as support for a bevy of apps and a voice remote with branded buttons. CES may be right around the corner and is sure to bring a slew of new TV models, but if you’re in the market for something big and affordable right now, this is about as low as it gets.