The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 gaming laptop is $800 off right now

If you’ve been looking to scoop up a new gaming laptop but a solitary screen doesn’t quite cut the mustard, you should perhaps consider the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16. It’s our current pick for the with dual displays. Best of all, it’s on sale right now. One variant is , which is a whopping $800 off the regular price.

This configuration comes with a 16-inch, 165Hz ROG Nebula HDR QHD 16:10 display. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. The 32GB of DDR5 RAM should help ensure you can play most games without too many hitches. You’ll have a decent volume of storage space for your games too, as this ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 has a 1TB SSD.

The internal specs aren’t what make this gaming laptop stand out, though. It’s that second screen that sits between the keyboard and the main display. The 14-inch ScreenPad Plus could be handy for productivity, allowing you to keep an eye on certain apps while keeping most of your focus on more important tasks up top.

It might help you keep tabs on the news, social media or a show you’re watching while getting some work done. Or you might use it to keep Discord open while you play games or pull up a walkthrough on YouTube if you get stuck. Alternatively, you could use it to monitor your viewership stats while you stream your gameplay.

We gave the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 , which is certainly respectable. The device isn’t all sunshine and roses, unfortunately. We felt that it’s fairly bulky with high-pitched fans and an underwhelming battery life. The touchpad, which ASUS scuttled off to the right side of the keyboard, is a bit awkward too. Still, for those hunting for a good deal on a dual-screen laptop, you won’t find many better options elsewhere at the minute.

