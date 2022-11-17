The ASUS ROG Phone 6 gets a ‘Diablo Immortal’ edition

If you’re looking for an excuse to throw more cash at all things Diablo Immortal, ASUS has got your back. Following the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition, the Taiwanese brand has since teamed up with Blizzard to bring us the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition, which is basically a specced-out ROG Phone 6 decorated with elements from the mobile game — both externally and internally, down to the notification sounds. In other words, you’re getting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, along with the ROG Phone series’ signature AirTrigger 6 shoulder controls and front-facing stereo speakers. You’ll be missing out on the 6 Pro’s tiny screen on the back, but then again, there’s plenty else for showing off here.
The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition features a “Hellfire Red” semi-matte finish on the back, which gives off a special flame effect when viewed at different angles. There’s also an RGB-lit Diablo Immortal logo next to the game’s titular demon, though I personally would have preferred some light trick on the Lord of Terror itself instead. Everything else — including the 65W charger and cable — remain the same.
This wouldn’t be a special edition phone if it didn’t have matching accessories. In addition to the gold-colored “Immortality Ejector Pin” for the SIM tray, there’s also a “Fahir’s Light” UV torch for revealing hidden details on the Diablo-themed phone case. You can pull the same optical trick with the “Map of Sanctuary,” though its real purpose is for wrapping the charger and cable — a handy bundle for travelling. The phone, case and pin are tucked inside a blood red “Worldstone” phone box, which is itself packaged alongside the map in a larger “Horadric Cube” box. Alas, much like the original ROG Phone 6, the Peltier-powered AeroActive Cooler 6 isn’t included here — it’ll cost you an extra $100.
The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition will be available on ASUS’ online store from November 18, though it’ll cost you $1,299 — that’s $200 more than the regular version. For the same price, you can actually get a specced-out ROG Phone 6 Pro (with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage), but if you understood all the aforementioned Diablo references, then chances are you don’t mind.
Gallery: ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition | 8 Photos
