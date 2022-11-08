The Apple Watch Series 8 with LTE is more than $100 off right now

With Black Friday just a few weeks away now, the deals seem to be just getting better and better. If you were waiting until the big day to score a stellar deal on the new Apple Watch Series 8, Amazon already has you covered. The retailer is currently offering $110 off the 41mm LTE-enabled wearable in blue and red, dropping the final sale price to $389. That’s a new all-time low on the flagship wearable, which offers several improvements over the last-gen model, including temperature sensors and car crash detection. If you don’t need the newer features, however, you can also buy the 41mm LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 7 in blue for $329 instead of $499 at Walmart or in green for $10 more at Best Buy.

The current deal pricing is excellent given the new budget-friendly Apple Watch SE — which is the one we typically recommend for first-time smartwatch buyers — goes for $299 in the 40mm LTE-ready configuration. For just $30 more (or $90 more if you opt for the Apple Watch Series 8), you’ll be getting a better wearable that’s ideal for use with Apple’s Family Setup feature, which allows parents to control which apps their kids use, who they can message, and more. Both watches also feature a bigger always-on display than the SE, along with more advanced sensors. Read our Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series 7 reviews.

With the days getting colder, heating bills are bound to rise. If you’re looking to save money, you might want to invest in a competent smart thermostat like Google’s latest Nest Learning Thermostat, which is on sale at Wellbots for $179 ($70 off) until November 30th when you use promo code VERGETHERMO.

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat offers a variety of helpful features, like the ability to go into an energy-saving mode when you’re not at home. It’s also adjustable from afar using the mobile app and, best of all, doesn’t require much effort to use given it’s capable of learning your habits and preferences.