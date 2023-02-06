The Apple Watch Series 8 is $70 off in all configurations

I don’t know if there’s something in the water or if it’s all somehow linked to the buildup to the Super Bowl, but man, there are a lot of deals going on right now.

Starting off with arguably the best one on offer today, all configurations of the Apple Watch Series 8 are discounted by $70 at multiple retailers. The base 41mm model with GPS is selling for $329 at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. And the larger 45mm version is equally discounted, making it $359 at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Both sizes have the standard aluminum case and come in four colors (midnight, starlight, white, and red).

For you iPad users, now is once again a great time to buy Apple’s latest stylus. The second-gen Apple Pencil is on sale for $89.99 ($39 off) at Amazon and Walmart. This is just about the best price you can get on one (okay, it’s been $0.99 cheaper before — so sue me), and if you have a compatible iPad, the Pencil makes a great tool for note-taking, doodling, or doing some detailed design work. The second-gen Pencil charges easily by magnetically attaching to its paired iPad, and it supports tap gestures as well as a new hover mode on the latest M2 iPad Pros (to see where it will land on the screen before you touch).

See this ridiculousness right here? This is the kind of bullshit you don’t have to tolerate with the magnetically-charging second-gen Apple Pencil. Photo by Dan Seifert / The The Hamden Journal

Both of these streaming sticks use Google’s handy homescreen that recommends things for you to watch based on your viewing and interests. They’re a little slim on built-in storage, with only 8GB, but it should still be enough for all your streaming apps. While the 4K version has the better specs for resolution and Dolby Atmos support, both of them use the same excellent remote and support HDMI-CEC — allowing you to turn on your TV and control the volume without playing remote roulette. Read our reviews of the 4K Chromecast and HD Chromecast.

Look, Google reeeeeeeally wants to sell you its Pixel phones. hence why it feels like they’re always on deep discounts. Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The The Hamden Journal

The entire Google Pixel line of phones is on sale once again. The Pixel 6A is $299 ($150 off) at Amazon, Target, and Google. The Pixel 7 is $499 ($100 off) at Amazon, Target, and Google. And the Pixel 7 Pro is $749 ($150 off) at Amazon, Target, and Google. If you’re activating a line on a carrier, then Best Buy has an additional discount, offering the Pixel 6A for $249, the Pixel 7 for $399, and the Pixel 7 Pro for $599.