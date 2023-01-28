The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and LTE is on sale for $329 at Walmart

In terms of specs, the Series 7 is a lot like the newer Series 8. It features better dust resistance and a larger display than its predecessor, along with all the fitness-tracking metrics you expect and compatibility with watchOS 9. What it doesn’t offer is things like menstrual tracking and crash detection, two features unique to the Series 8. But if you can live without them, the last-gen model is still plenty capable. Read our review.

When propped up on a dock in Show Mode, the Fire HD 8 Plus functions more akin to an Echo Show than a tablet. Photo by Emma Roth / The The Hamden Journal

If you’re on the hunt for a budget-friendly tablet, Amazon’s latest Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus are currently discounted at a variety of retailers. The ad-supported Fire HD 8 with 32GB of storage is on sale for $79.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, while the 32GB Plus model with ads is down to just $99.99 (normally $119.99) at Amazon and Best Buy. The ad-free models of both tablets are also on sale at Amazon for $94.99 and $114.99, respectively.

Both the standard Fire HD 8 and the HD 8 Plus share many of the same specs, including an 8-inch IPS LCD display, USB-C support, and a relatively low-end processor, which makes it difficult to recommend these tablets for anything work-related. The HD 8 Plus, however, also features wireless charging and more RAM, allowing it to act as an Echo Show if you mount it on a charging dock and handle simultaneous apps slightly easier. That said, both are incredibly affordable and fit the bill if you’re looking to do little more than stream Prime Video and consume Amazon content. Read our Amazon Fire HD Plus review.