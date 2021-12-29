If getting fit is one of your New Year’s resolutions, or if you, like me, are ending the holiday season feeling so bloated you can barely carry your own weight from all of that food (true story), today’s Apple Watch Series 7 discount couldn’t have arrived at a better time. At Amazon, both sizes of the Series 7, Apple’s latest model that boasts a larger display than its predecessor, are discounted now. At the moment, the retailer is selling the 45mm model sporting a blue aluminum case with an abyss blue sport band for $379 instead of $429.

Have a smaller wrist or prefer a smaller watchface? The 41mm GPS version is currently selling for $349 in select styles (normally $399), meaning there’s a way to save no matter the size you’re after. Read our review.

For Samsung fans, the flagship Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are now selling at a new all-time low. Amazon is currently offering the earbuds, which offer active noise cancellation, for just $124.99 instead of $199.99 in all available colorways. In his review published earlier this year, The Hamden Journal reviewer Chris Welch praised these comfortable, water-resistant earbuds for their good quality audio, both in and out of phone calls. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have a blend of tech found in the Buds Plus and Buds Live, with the best sound quality the company has achieved yet in a pair of earbuds.

If you’re in the market for a powerful Windows tablet that can transform into a laptop (and includes the keyboard at no extra cost), you can save over $1,000 right now on various configurations of Lenovo’s ThinkPad X12 Detachable. Typically $2,219, Lenovo, for example, is selling the version that we reviewed, outfitted with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1130G7 processor, for $989.10 when you use the promo code CLEAR10 (the code may automatically apply itself in some cases).

In our review, the X12’s processor and 3:2 aspect ratio display impressed us. While the specs aren’t meant for gaming, what the X12 can deliver should be more than enough for everyday productivity work. And it’s a better value in terms of specs than its rivals, the Surface Pro 7 Plus and Surface Pro 8. As a bonus perk, the accessories you probably need to get work done, like a stylus and keyboard cover, are included in the price, whereas Surface Pro owners need to pay around $100 extra for such accessories.

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable (12-inch) This convertible laptop comes with a detachable keyboard deck, a good processor, a 3:2 display, a stylus, and a keyboard cover. Typically $2,219, Lenovo is selling the version we tested outfitted with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor for $989.10 when you use the promo code CLEAR10.

If Lenovo’s ThinkPad X12 is out of your budget, the company’s Chromebook Duet is currently on sale at Best Buy for $249 instead of $299. While this isn’t its lowest price, it matches the discount we saw during Cyber Monday. This Duet model has 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a detachable keyboard included. In her review, The The Hamden Journal’s Monica Chin praised the ultra-portable Chromebook’s long 11-hour battery life.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet (128GB) The Chromebook Duet boasts long battery life and has a 16:10 aspect ratio display to fit more content on the screen at once. The Duet can be used as a tablet or a laptop. On the downside, it has just one USB-C port and no 3.5mm headphone jack.

For those who don’t mind buying preowned games, you can buy two games and get one free during GameStop’s latest sale. Check out this long list of eligible titles. As these are preowned, these games are already cheaper than buying them new as well, which yields even greater savings.

We did the leg work of finding some of the best deals, like $20.99 for a used copy of Deathloop for PlayStation 5 ($39.99 new), the PS4 version of Call of Duty: Vanguard that’s $39.99 (typically $56.99), $44.99 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch that sells for $54.99 new, and more. As a bonus, shipping is also free on orders over $35.

Deathloop (PS5, preowned) The latest release from Arcane Studios — the team behind Prey and Dishonored — is a masterpiece in many ways, an open-ended mystery that’s thrilling, action-packed, and has just the right amount of weird.

Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4, preowned) Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest installment in the long-running FPS series, from developer Sledgehammer Games. It returns to the theater of World War II for campaign and online multiplayer and also features zombies and Warzone modes.

Check out these other good deals happening now:

Amazon is discounting almost all of its official Apple iPhone 13 MagSafe cases, starting at $37.49 instead of $49 in various colors. These include silicone and clear cases as well as leather offerings, and you can check out this page to see the full list on sale.

You can easily control the lighting in your home with your voice or an app (whether you’re home or from afar) using Kasa’s discounted Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Dimmer Switch. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, it’s on sale right now for $17.99 instead of $22.99, which is just a few dollars shy of its lowest price ever. You’ll need to manually apply the coupon listed beneath the price.

The new $39.99 Roku Express 4K Plus is back down to $24 at Amazon, which is an all-time low for this streaming stick. It offers support for HDR10 Plus and AirPlay.