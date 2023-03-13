The Apple Watch SE is cheaper than ever right now

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Calling anyone who has been wanting an Apple Watch but not wanting to break the bank. The Apple Watch SE 2nd gen is already the cheapest option on the market, but it’s currently at an all-time low price. The 40mm model is down 12 percent, to $219 from it’s usual $249. Comparatively, currently the Series 8 is $329 (also on sale) and the Ultra is $769.

The Apple Watch SE has most of the same features of its counterparts for a much lower price tag. It’s swimproof, has fall and crash detection, and provides heart rate notifications — to name a few. The SE is available in midnight, starlight, and silver colorways with matching bands. It’s a good choice for someone who wants the look and benefit of a smart watch without paying for any extras. Plus, you can use your savings to get an Apple Watch screen protector or case.

Depending on what you want an Apple Watch for, you may never even notice the few perks missing from the SE. Unlike the Series 8 or Ultra, it doesn’t have a blood oxygen or ECG app. The two higher level watches also offer temperature sensing and IP6X dust resistance.

