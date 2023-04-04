The Apple Watch SE and Beats Fit Pro have dropped to their all-time lows

Apple’s second-gen wearable supports most watchOS 9 features — including medication reminders and Apple’s handy low-power mode — as well as newer Apple Watch features like Crash Detection, Apple Pay, and heart-rate monitoring. What you don’t get are an always-on display and some of the more advanced sensors that can be found on the Apple Watch Series 8, though if you can live without a SpO2 sensor and things like cycle tracking, you can pick up the 2022 Apple Watch SE for more than $100 less than the starting price of Apple’s newest flagship model.

Voice assistants may no longer garner the kind of interest that currently surrounds AI-based chatbots, but there’s something to be said about a device that lets you flip on a light with just your voice. Luckily, if you’re looking to get into the smart home game or add a second smart speaker to your home, Amazon’s latest Echo Dot is on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target right now for just $34.99 ($15 off). You can also pick up the LED-equipped model, which allows you to check the time and a variety of other info at a glance, for just $5 more at the same retailers (Amazon / Best Buy / Target).

Amazon’s spherical, fifth-gen Dot is arguably the best budget speaker you can buy. It offers more sensors and faster response time than the previous model and can even conveniently act as a Wi-Fi extender if you’re on an Eero network. Plus, thanks to a bigger 1.73-inch driver, it’s able to put out a surprising amount of sound for its size, which is a real boon for a speaker that currently costs less than a trip for two to the movies.

Unlike AirPods, there’s a dedicated Android app for the Beats Fit Pro that lets you adjust various settings. Photo by Chris Welch / The The Hamden Journal

Unsurprisingly, spring is often the time when many of us pick up some of the brazen New Year’s resolutions we put off when winter began in earnest (surprise, surprise). Thankfully, if you’re someone who is into running or fitness in general, Apple’s sporty Beats Fit Pro are on sale at Woot for $144.95 (about $55 off) and make for a good motivator.

Unlike the second-gen AirPods Pro, the Beats Fit Pro are actually geared toward runners, gymgoers, or anyone looking for a pair of wireless earbuds that will stay in their ears even during the most demanding of workouts. The excellent noise-canceling earbuds have a new wing tip design that makes them more secure than previous Beats models, and they feature both IPX4 water resistance and a natural-sounding transparency mode that lets you keep better tabs on your surroundings — which, honestly, is a godsend when you’re trying to dodge an 80-pound dumbbell or a runaway dog at the park.

Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch are great; however, if you have large hands, they can feel rather cramped. Enter the Hori Split Pad Pro Attachment Set, which is down to just $59.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy today.