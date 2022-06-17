The Apple TV 4K drops to $130, plus the rest of the week’s best tech deals

If you’re still hunting for the perfect gift for dad ahead of Father’s Day this weekend, a bunch of our favorite gadgets are on sale right now. The Apple TV 4K remains discounted to $130, its cheapest price yet, and a couple of colors of the AirPods Max are $120 off. Amazon’s Fire tablets and basic Kindle are on sale, too, plus you can pick up three video games for the price of two in the online retailer’s latest 3-for-2 sale. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Apple TV 4K

The latest Apple TV 4K is down to a new record low of $130. That’s nearly $50 off its normal price and a great deal on what we consider to be the best high-end streaming device. We gave it a score of 90 for its speedy performance, support for Dolby Vision and Atmos, plus its much improved Siri remote.

AirPods (3rd gen)

The latest AirPods are $30 off and down to $150, which is only $10 more than their all-time-low price. We gave the buds a score of 88 for their improved audio quality, more comfortable design and longer battery life.

AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max are $120 off and down to $430. We gave these headphones a score of 84 for their excellent, balanced sound, solid ANC, comfortable design and good battery life.

Amazon 3-for-2 sale

Amazon’s latest 3-for-2 sale includes a bunch of popular video games, including Elden Ring, Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and more. While most titles are full price, you will find a few that have been discounted as well. So not only can you pick up three games for the price of two, but the base price for some of them is lower than usual, too.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

The new Smart Monitor M8 is $100 cheaper than usual at Amazon and Samsung right now. This 32-inch display has a 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution and works as both a monitor and a smart TV, giving you access to streaming devices like Netflix, Disney+ and others. It also has a built-in SmartThings home hub inside, so you can use it to control compatible IoT devices in your home.

Amazon Fire tablets

A number of Amazon’s Fire tablets are on sale, with some up to 45 percent off. The most affordable of the bunch is the Fire HD 8, which is down to $50, while the steepest discount is on the Fire HD 8 Plus, which you can grab for only $60.

Amazon Kindle

Amazon’s standard Kindle is 33 percent off and down to $60. We gave the e-reader a score of 91 when it first came out for its smaller, sleeker design and improved display with higher contrast and a new front light system.

Amazon smart thermostat

Amazon’s smart thermostat is back on sale for $48, or 20 percent off its normal price. This is a more affordable alternative to higher-end thermostats and it lets you control your home’s environment from anywhere, plus use Alexa commands to do so while you’re in the house.

Sonos Roam

Sonos’ portable Roam speaker remains 20 percent off and down to just over $143. We gave it a score of 87 for its great audio quality, compact and durable design and ability to play stereo audio when two are paired together.

Sonos Move

The outdoor-friendly Sonos Move is also 20 percent off and down to just under $320. It earned a score of 80 from us for its excellent sound quality, Bluetooth connectivity, weather-resistant design and great battery life.

Sonos refurbished sale

Sonos has discounted a bunch of refurbished speakers and soundbars. Sonos’ refurbished program tests all devices to make sure they’re as good as new and these devices come with the same one-year warranty as new products do.

Beats Fit Pro

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are back on sale for $180, or $20 off their usual price. We gave them a score of 87 for their good sound quality, strong ANC and handy features provided by Apple’s H1 chipset.

Google Nest Doorbell

The battery-powered Nest Doorbell is on sale for $130 at Amazon right now, or nearly 30 percent off its normal price. This IoT device is easy to install since you don’t have to hardwire it, and it’ll send you alerts when someone shows up at your doorstep. You can also pick up the Nest Cam Outdoor for $129 or the Nest Cam Indoor for $80.

Roku Ultra

The 2022 Roku Ultra is 20 percent off and down to a new low of $80. The updated set-top box just came out last month and it includes the new Voice Remote Pro with a rechargeable battery and a remote-finder feature, plus support for 4K, HDR10+ streaming. It’s also worth noting that the Roku Streambar remains on sale for $99.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are down to $278, which is 21 percent off its normal price. While Sony just came out with the XM5 headphones, these cans remain a good option for those that want excellent sound quality and ANC to match. Plus, you’ll save more than $100 compared to the XM5 if you pick up the XM4 while they’re on sale.

Roomba 694

iRobot’s Roomba 694 has dropped to $180, or $94 off its usual price. It earned a spot in our best affordable robot vacuums guide thanks to its good cleaning power and easy to use mobile app.

Roomba j7+

iRobot’s Roomba j7+ is down to $599 at Amazon, or $200 off its normal price. We included the Roomba j7 in our best robot vaccums guide because it did a good job cleaning both carpeted and hard floors, plus it has good obstacle avoidance and an easy to use companion app. The j7+ adds a clean base into the mix, so the robot will automatically empty its bin into the clean base after every job.

Google Nest Thermostat

Target has the Nest Thermostat for $100, plus you can get a Nest Hub for only $50 or a Nest Hub Max for $180 when you pick up either with the thermostat. That’s a good deal if you’re looking to expand your smart home ecosystem, plus it could make a good gift for dad for Father’s Day.

