The annual Steam Winter Sale is back, these are the very best deals

The Steam Winter Sale is back, bringing deep discounts on PC games of all kinds — including seven of The Hamden Journal’s top 10 games of 2021. The sale runs through Jan. 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. PST. Its arrival also heralds the start of voting for the 2021 Steam Awards.

There are literally thousands of games on sale once again this year, including our No. 1 game of the year, Inscryption, for just $15.99 (20% off); No. 2 game of the year, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, for $15.99 (20% off); No. 5, Resident Evil Village, for $29.99 (50% off); No. 7, Death’s Door, for $14.99 (25% off); No. 8, Wildermyth, for $18.74 (25% off); No. 9, Psychonauts 2, for $38.99 (35% off); and No. 10, Unsighted, for $15.99 (20% off).

Absent are The Hamden Journal top-10 games Halo Infinite (which is very new, mind you), Metroid Dread (a Nintendo Switch-exclusive title), and Hitman 3, which has an exclusivity arrangement with the Epic Games Store until at least January 2022.

Other notable titles from the sale’s front page include Dark Souls 3 (75% off), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (63% off), the Windows PC port of Days Gone for $29.99 (40% off), The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt for $7.99 (80% off), Death Stranding for $17.99 (70% off), Metro Exodus for $9.89 (67% off), and the always gorgeous Elite Dangerous for $5.99 (80% off).

This year’s Steam Awards include a bunch of fun categories alongside your usual fare. The most notable is the Labor of Love category, which celebrates living games like Rust and No Man’s Sky that have particularly dedicated developer support. Meanwhile, Best Game You Suck At will be awarded to the best game that “rewards persistence, and is not for the faint of heart.” Nominees include Battlefield 2042 and Nioh 2.