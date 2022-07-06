The Amsterdam trailer stars everyone from Christian Bale to Taylor Swift

Hot on the heels of butchering gods in Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale has another project heading to theaters this year. Amsterdam, which just released its first trailer on Wednesday, is the latest film from American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook director David O. Russell. It features an all-star cast, with Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie and Tenet star John David Washington opposite Bale in the primary roles. The movie is set to arrive in theaters in November.

Amsterdam is set in the 1930s and follows Bale, Washington, and Robbie as a trio of best friends who have to help Bale after he’s accused of murder. Along the way, they meet various strange characters and find themselves in the middle of a great American conspiracy.

Here’s a brief list of actors appearing in this movie outside of the main three:

Robert De Niro

Timothy Olyphant

Zoe Saldana

Rami Malek

Michael Shannon

Andrea Riseborough

Mike Myers

Taylor Swift

Chris Rock

Amsterdam is the first movie writer-director David O. Russell has made since 2015’s Joy. That hiatus might come from Russell’s reputation as being extremely difficult to work with, particularly for actresses. An infamous video of him yelling profanities at Lily Tomlin on the set of I Heart Huckabees surfaced in 2004, and his verbal abuse reportedly made Amy Adams cry (and made Bale step in to defend her) during the production of American Hustle. Russell has had troubling behavior in his personal life as well, with his transgender niece accusing him of inappropriately groping her. This matter was settled out of court.

The trailer also reveals a few surprising production credits for Amsterdam, particular in the field of executive producers, which include superstar rappers Drake and Adel “Future” Nur.