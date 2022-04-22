The Amazon Smart Thermostat is on sale for its best price yet

It’s Earth Day, so in honor of the occasion, we’re starting today’s roundup with an excellent deal on Amazon’s eco-friendly Smart Thermostat. Smart thermostats such as Amazon’s can reduce and, in some cases, track your energy consumption. And they’re also a great buy for bargain hunters given that they can lower your monthly energy bill.

In honor of the holiday today, some retailers are discounting an array of smart thermostats, including Amazon’s budget-friendly option. Right now, you can buy the Smart Thermostat for $47.99 instead of $59.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Kohl’s, which is its lowest price to date. Plus, depending on where you live, you may be eligible for a rebate of up to $50 from your local energy provider.

Despite its relatively low price, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is one of the best our reviewer has ever tested. Like more expensive thermostats, it can learn and adapt to your habits. It also comes with a faceplate and dons a good-looking, minimalist design that doesn’t look cheap as well as enough controls for easy, regular use. However, its budget-based price does mean it lacks some features. The thermostat can’t integrate with voice assistants beyond Alexa as others can, and it lacks native temperature sensors. It also doesn’t offer as much control over your climate as, say, Google’s third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat.

Amazon Smart Thermostat Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app.

Deal hunters looking for a great desktop computer can currently pick up Apple’s M1-powered Mac Mini at an all-time low in both configurations. When reviewing the desktop machine, we found that it outperformed Intel-based Macs and even the M1-equipped, 13-inch MacBook Pro thanks to its efficiently cooled chassis. If you don’t mind that it only offers two UCB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and lacks a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, you can buy the 256GB model for $569.99 ($129 off) now at Costco. The deal is available to non-members as well, but they will have to pay an additional 5 percent surcharge of $33.50.

If you’re in need of additional storage, you can save $149 on the 512GB version, which is on sale for $749.99 at Amazon — note that the discount applies at checkout — and Costco. Non-members can also pick it up at Costco with a 5 percent surcharge for $793.49.

Apple Mac Mini Apple’s most affordable Mac desktop computer is powered by the custom M1 chip. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in its base model but can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and 2TB of storage.

When your smartphone is running low on battery, a small portable charger like Anker’s PowerPort III Nano can be a lifesaver. The USB-C charger is about as wide as a quarter and weighs about an ounce, yet it also offers 20W of power. That means it can quickly charge a variety of devices, including recent phones like the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S22 as well as iPads, AirPods, and more. It’s a handy accessory to have and, today, the white model is only $13.59 at Amazon or Target, instead of its usual $16.99. It’s a modest discount, but the best one we’ve seen this year. Note, however, that you’ll have to supply your own cable to use with the charger.

Anker PowerPort III Nano Anker’s compact, 20W charger juices smartphones quickly and efficiently and is tiny enough to lug around in a small bag.

As we mentioned earlier this week, Amazon has been dropping some great deals on the 2020 iPad Air and 2021 iPad Pro, but it looks like it’s not stopping there. Once again, the retailer is cutting prices on yet another iPad: the latest iPad Mini. If you prefer a smaller tablet, you can buy the 64GB, LTE-equipped iPad Mini for $589.99 instead of $649 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen for this configuration. Costco is also offering members the same discount, which non-members can get for a 5 percent surcharge.

The new iPad Mini comes with an 8.3-inch screen that’s larger than that of its predecessor as well as a design that resembles the look and feel of Apple’s latest tablets. Like the 2021 iPad Pro and iPad Air, it’s also compatible with the second-gen Apple Pencil, which can wirelessly charge while magnetically attached to the side of the tablet. It also boasts a 12MP rear camera and Apple’s Center Stage feature, which allows the front-facing camera to digitally pan and zoom in during video calls. The 2021 model is also equipped with a USB-C port and Apple’s A15 Bionic processor, which is speedy but admittedly not as powerful as anything in Apple’s M1 chip. Read our review.

2021 iPad Mini (64GB, LTE) Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger, edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.

If you’ve been in the market for a smart video doorbell, Google’s new Nest Doorbell is on sale for one of its better prices to date. Amazon, Adorama, Best Buy, Google, and B&H are selling the smart video doorbell right now for $149.99 instead of $179.99, which is $20 shy of its Black Friday price.

As Google’s first battery-powered smart video doorbell, you can install it in many more homes than the older wired version. The attractive device also comes equipped with a camera capable of recording at 30 frames per second with HDR and night vision, and it can detect people, animals, vehicles, and packages. While its video resolution is limited to 960 x 1280 pixels and it showcases a narrower field of view than the older model, the image quality is still good. Plus, its tall, oblong shape provides for a better head-to-toe view of people standing outside your door.

Note, however, that recent reports reveal the battery-powered Nest can’t charge at temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, which could be a big drawback for those living in colder climates. Then again, the battery lasts between six and eight weeks, which is better than many video doorbells though not as handy as a wired model. Read our review.

Google Nest Doorbell (battery-powered) The latest generation of Nest’s battery-powered video doorbell has a tall form factor that comes in multiple colors: white, ivy, ash, and linen. The wireless device records 960 x 1280 resolution at up to 30 frames per second with HDR and night vision, and it can detect people, animals, vehicles, and packages.

Other deals we’re digging today

TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Plug Wi-Fi Power Strip comes with six smart outlets and three USB ports, and you can use it to remotely control devices and schedule which outlets you can turn on using your smartphone. It works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and is currently on sale for $46.99 ($33 off) at Amazon, which is nearly its best price ever.

Eufy’s Security Solo IndoorCam P24 is an indoor home security camera that’s on sale right now for $39.19 instead of $51.99 at Amazon when you apply the on-page coupon. The wired, budget-friendly camera offers 2K video with a 125-degree field of view, comes with features like intelligent motion detection and motion tracking, and supports Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant.

If you don’t mind that it only works with Alexa-enabled smart devices, Amazon’s Smart Plug is on sale for $19.99 instead of $24.99, its best price of the year. The smart plug makes it possible to remotely control or schedule lights and other appliances as well as add voice control to any outlet.