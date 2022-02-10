The Adam Project sends Ryan Reynolds back in time to save the future with his past self

Coming off the momentum of last year’s Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy are teaming up once again for The Adam Project, a sci-fi action coming-of-age drama set to release on Netflix next month.

Reynolds stars alongside Walker Scobell as Adam Reed, a 13-year old boy who is visited by a time-traveling futuristic fighter pilot version of himself on a mission to save all of existence from the threat of uninhibited time travel. As counter-intuitive as that mission might sound on its face, future Adam’s goal seems to directly involve a confrontation with his late father (Mark Ruffalo), who passed away shortly before Adam’s visit to his past self.

Photo: Doane Gregory / Netflix

Why Adam needs to team up with his 13-year-old self is yet unclear, but what is clear from the first teaser trailer released by Netflix is that he is not alone; battling time-hopping combatants with a retractable, lightsaber-esque bo staff alongside a laser-shooting ally played by Zoe Saldaña.

Reynolds’ last Netflix project, the globe-trotting action heist comedy Red Notice in which he starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, became the biggest original movie on the service when it premiered last year, prompting the streamer to greenlight two sequels due to be filmed back-to-back.

The Adam Project will be released on Netflix on March 11.