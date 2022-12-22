The 80-plus best last-minute digital gift ideas you can still get

Waited until the very last minute to start your holiday shopping? Hey, we get it. Life gets busy sometimes, and judging by how long lines at stores tend to be on Christmas Eve, you’ve got company. If you don’t want to waste precious time in one of those lines, there are thankfully a bunch of digital gifts you can purchase instead. To make your life easier, we’ve rounded up a bunch of options across categories ranging from travel and health to film so you can quickly find the perfect gift without leaving the comfort and warmth of your home.