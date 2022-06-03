The 44mm Apple Watch SE falls back to a low of $229

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You can now grab a 44mm Apple Watch SE for $229 from Amazon. The smartwatch has been on sale a few times for around that much before, but it has mostly been for the smaller 40mm variant. This deal is for the bigger GPS version of the Watch SE, specifically for the model with the silver case. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen for the smartwatch, which typically goes for $309, and is a fantastic deal if you’ve been looking to buy the device.

Buy Apple Watch SE [GPS 44mm] Smart Watch at Amazon – $229

We gave the Apple Watch SE a score of 88 in our review and praised it for being an excellent starter smartwatch. It’s light and feels like a high-end machine on your wrist, and it has a crisp and bright OLED Retina display. The device also served as an introduction to Apple’s Solo Loop continuous straps that don’t come with buckles and clasps. We found it comfortable to use when we tested it out, but since the strap can’t be adjusted, you’ll have to make sure to get the perfect size for you.

If you want a newer model and don’t mind paying more for a smartwatch, however, you can also grab an Apple Watch Series 7 model at a discount. The 41mm version is currently on sale for $329, while its larger 45mm sibling is selling for $70 less at $359. That’s a record—low price for the 41mm Watch Series 7, which typically sells for $399.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.