The 2023 Steam Spring sale has sprung

Steam has kicked off its Spring Sale, offering solid discounts on a variety of new releases and must-have titles until March 23. Heck, even the Steam Deck is discounted, costing 10% less than its normal price. As for the games, there are plenty of deals on some slightly older games worth playing, like Two Point Campus, and Resident Evil 7, but you can also find some modest discounts on newer releases. You’ll find a bunch of our recommendations below.

Of course, Steam isn’t the only place to find discounted games. Other online retailers like Fanatical, Green Man Gaming, and Humble Bundle offer deals on a similar selection of titles. Some of these retailers are offering even better discounts than Steam, so we’ve highlighted those sales where applicable.