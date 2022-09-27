The 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover will start at $44,485

The 2023 Nissan Ariya is expected to get 300 miles of range. | Image: Nissan

The 2023 Nissan Ariya will start at $44,485 when it goes on sale in the late fall, the automaker announced. That’s about $3,000 cheaper than the starting price announced by Nissan almost a year ago.

The base model Ariya, which will have front-wheel drive and a 63 kWh battery pack, will start at $43,190. With a $1,295 destination charge, that price increases to $44,485.

The Ariya, which was first announced in summer 2020, was expected to go on sale in Japan in the middle of 2021, followed by the US and Canada later in the year. But that’s been delayed, with North American customers not expected to receive deliveries until later this year.

The Ariya is expected to go on sale in late fall 2022

Only front-wheel driver versions of the…

Continue reading…