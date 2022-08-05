The 2021 iPad with 256GB of storage (and a headphone jack) is $80 off

Originally priced at $479, the 256GB version of the ninth-generation iPad is currently discounted to $399 at Walmart, the best price yet. While this iPad uses the A13 Bionic CPU instead of the faster M1 found in other models, it still has more than enough power for any app. And its 10.2-inch 2160 x 1620 resolution display looks great. A key selling point may be its 3.5mm audio jack, depending on the person. Rumor has it that Apple’s next entry-level iPad may be getting rid of the headphone jack altogether, though we won’t know that for certain until Apple shows it off.

Even without a beefy graphics card, the Asus ROG Flow X13 makes for a pretty decent laptop for gaming and other tasks. Regularly priced at $1,599.99, Best Buy has discounted the Flow X13 to $1,299.99, the lowest price ever for this convertible 2-in-1.

The 13.4-inch Flow X13 features a 1920 x 1200 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, it has a 16:10 aspect ratio display, so you’ll be able to see more content on-screen at once. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, which is up there with AMD’s best mobile CPU. The RTX 3050 Ti graphics card will hit its limits if you try to play demanding titles on high graphical settings, but it should deliver a solid gaming experience with expectations in check. Asus does make an external GPU for the X13 that houses an RTX 3080 that can drastically improve the performance of this laptop, but it costs roughly the same as the laptop itself. Read our review of the 2021 model of the Flow X13.

Office Depot is currently discounting select Logitech accessories by $20 when you use the code SELFMADETECH at checkout. This promotion includes the Logitech MX Keys and MX Keys Mini keyboards as well as the Logitech MX Vertical and Signature M650 wireless mouse. This isn’t a massive discount, but this Logitech gear rarely sees any kind of price drop. I’m going to go through some of my favorite picks.

The MX Keys series of keyboards have a similar look and feel to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, powered by low-profile scissor switches and featuring backlit keys. Both models can connect to devices either via Bluetooth or through the 2.4GHz wireless dongle that’s included. With the code used at checkout, the full-size MX Keys model with the number pad is discounted to $99.99 (normally $119.99), while the MX Keys Mini with its 60 percent layout is $79.99 (normally $99.99).

One of the picks for our back-to-school gift guide, the Logitech Signature M650, is a handy wireless mouse that’s available in a variety of fun colorways. Normally priced at $39.99, you can currently get one for $19.99 when you check out with the aforementioned code, SELFMADETECH. The uniquely shaped Logitech MX Vertical is also eligible for a discount, reducing the usual $99.99 price tag to $79.99.

The Logitech Signature M650 is an ambidextrous wireless mouse powered by a single AA battery and can last for up to 24 months without needing a new one. The M650 features a typical five-button layout, includes a 4,000 DPI sensor, and can pair with devices using Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless connections.

The ergonomically designed Logitech MX Vertical may seem a bit odd at first glance, but it can be incredibly helpful for anyone who suffers from repetitive stress. The MX Vertical recharges via USB-C and can last for up to four months on a single charge. The unconventional design of the MX Vertical sacrifices little in terms of functionality, featuring the usual five-button layout with an additional button stationed under the thumb. It also includes the same 4,000 DPI sensor seen in Logitech’s productivity-focused mice.

