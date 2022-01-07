If you’ve been waiting for a deal to drop on Apple’s latest iPad Mini, today is your lucky day. Discounts on the LTE- and 5G-ready version of the iPad Mini are rare, but Amazon has the 64GB model (usually $649.99) for $629.98. That is a small discount, but for context, it’s actually $1 shy of its best price we’ve seen yet for this model. The tablet, which released in 2021, is equipped with Apple’s A15 Bionic processor, a 12MP rear camera, and USB-C support. It also comes with Apple’s Center Stage feature, which allows the front-facing camera to digitally pan and zoom in during video calls. Read our review.

We’ve got another Apple deal for you, but this one may help you achieve your fitness goals, if you have some. While we’ve been seeing a lot of deals on the 41mm and 45mm GPS versions, we haven’t seen as many LTE-ready Apple Watch Series 7 sales. That has changed recently, as Amazon is offering the bigger 45mm LTE Apple Watch Series 7 selling at $509. That price applies to a few colorways with aluminum-clad cases.

If you want a best-ever price, check out the 45mm GPS and LTE Series 7 watches that have stainless steel cases. Some of those are selling for $629, which is a whopping $120 discount from their normal $749 price. The Series 7 features an edge-to-edge display, which is larger than its predecessor, as well as IP6X dust resistance. It can track statistics like heart rate, blood oxygen, EKG, and more. Read our review.

Shifting away from great smartwatches to useful and fun smart bulbs, right now, Philips Hue is taking 20 percent off some of its most popular smart light bulbs, strips, and more during its mix-and-match sale that lasts until January 17th. To get the discount, which applies to the total purchase cost, you’ll need to choose four items from this list. The new price will be reflected at checkout and your order will ship for free.

As for what the promo includes, there are two and three packs of Philips Hue A19 E26 white and color ambiance bulbs, which typically retail for $79.99 and $134.99, respectively. If you need to stock up on several bulbs, you stand to save a lot of money today. Though, understandably, you might not be in a position to put down that much cash. So if you prefer to buy just one kit, Amazon is selling a three-pack of white and color A19 ambiance bulbs for $109.99 (usually $134.99).

These smart bulbs can pair to your phone via Bluetooth or to your existing setup of Philips Hue bulbs via the Hue Bridge, which uses Zigbee. That latter connectivity allows for the likes of Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa to be able to control them. These bulbs support several color temperature options, adjustable smart timers, and more.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get healthier, or practice better self-care, this deal on the Bose Sleepbuds II may help. Right now, the $249 earbuds are selling for an all-time low of $199 on Amazon and Best Buy. Designed to help you sleep better, these small earbuds silence external sounds and replace them with a combination of relaxing sounds and music. Unlike its predecessor, which suffered from inconsistent battery life and abrupt shutdowns, these are apparently much improved per Barbara Krasnoff’s review. They’re also comfortable to wear, effective at silencing a range of noises, and you can even them use to set an alarm or to be alerted to phone calls.

Arlo’s Essential indoor camera is selling for $78.49 on Amazon, an all-time low price on this smart home device that usually costs $100. It launched last year, and alongside two-way talk capabilities, the Arlo Essential indoor camera offers a privacy shield to cover the lens, a siren, night vision support, a 1080p sensor, and a 130-degree field of view. While we’ve yet to test it for ourselves, our smart home reviewer Jennifer Pattison Tuohy notes Arlo’s cameras tend to be of good quality. However, as you’ll need to pay for the monthly subscription to be able to get the most use out of it, this is more of a must-see deal for those who may already have multiple Arlo cameras.

If you’re looking for a standalone camera, there are better, more affordable options on the market. The Blink Mini is one example, costing $34.99.

