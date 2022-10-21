The 2021 Apple TV 4K is cheaper than ever right now

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Apple has just launched a new Apple TV 4K that’s powered by an A15 chip, but it won’t start shipping until November 4th. If you absolutely must get Apple’s digital player right now, though, you may want to check out Amazon. The 32GB version of the 2021 model is currently on sale for $100, which is the lowest we’ve seen it go for on the website. That’s 44 percent or $79 less than its original price. The 2021 Apple TV 4K is powered by the tech giant’s A12 Bionic chip and supports Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology.

Buy 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) at Amazon – $100

It also comes with a Siri Remote that has a touch-enabled clickpad, so you can issue voice commands while watching, such as “Pause this” or “Turn on closed captioning.” The device can pair with up to two sets of AirPods for private listening, and it can display photos and videos from your other Apple devices via AirPlay. Plus, it can show you a live view of your HomeKit-enabled cameras, as well as let you control your smart home accessories. If you need a bigger storage space, the 64GB version is also on sale for 40 percent off at $120.

However, that’s just a bit lower than the 2022 Apple TV 4K, which you can pre-order right now. The 64GB WiFi-only version will set you back $130, while the 128GB version with WiFi and an Ethernet port will cost you $150.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.