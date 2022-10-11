The 2021 Apple TV 4K is back on sale for $109

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you missed the chance to buy the Apple TV 4K when it was $70 off during Prime Day earlier this year, now is your chance to get it at that price again. For its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon has discounted the Apple TV 4K to $109. That’s an absolute steal for one of the best streaming devices you can buy.

Buy Apple TV 4K at Amazon – $109

The Hamden Journal’s Devindra Hardawar awarded the latest Apple TV 4K a score of 90 last year. Highlights include a much improved Siri remote and a more powerful A12 Bionic chip that can output HDR video at up 60 frames per second, while also delivering improved gaming performance.

If you own a handful of other Apple devices, you’ll appreciate the Apple TV 4K’s support for AirPlay. The protocol makes sharing video, photos and music from your iPhone, iPad or Mac to Apple TV-connected television easy. With the recent addition of SharePlay, you can even use the device to participate in watch parties over FaceTime. All that to say, the Apple TV 4K shines if you’re already invested in Apple’s broader ecosystem.

Naturally, the Apple TV 4K supports all of the most popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV. It’s true you could buy a more affordable device like the $40 Roku Express 4K to access those same platforms. However, the Apple TV 4K offers nearly unmatched picture quality thanks to its A12 Bionic Processor.

