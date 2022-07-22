The 2021 Apple TV 4K drops to $130, plus the rest of the week’s best tech deals

This week brought back some of our favorite tech deals we’ve seen all year. A four pack of Apple’s AirTags is back on sale for $89, while the Apple TV 4K has dropped to $130. While neither of those are all-time lows, they’re very close and great deals on a couple of the most popular Apple gadgets right now. Amazon also just discounted its Echo smart speaker to $60, which its a record low and a return to its Prime Day price, plus you can still pick up the Chromecast with Google TV for only $40. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Apple TV 4K

Devindra Hardawar/The Hamden Journal

The Apple TV 4K is back in stock at Amazon and on sale for $130. While not quite as cheap as it was on Prime Day last week ($109), this remains one of the best prices we’ve seen no our favorite high-end set-top box. We gave the device a score of 90 for its fast performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, HomeKit integration and much-improved Siri remote.

Buy Apple TV 4K at Amazon – $130

iPad mini

Valentina Palladino / The Hamden Journal

Apple’s WiFi + Cellular iPad mini is nearly $100 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $550. That’s the best price we’ve seen on those models, and we gave the small tablet a score of 89 for its updated design, solid performance, good battery life and new Center Stage camera system.

Buy iPad mini (WiFi + Cellular) at Amazon – $550

Valentina Palladino / The Hamden Journal

Apple’s four-pack of AirTags is $10 off and down to $89. While we did see the bundle drop to $85 for a brief period during Prime Day last week, this sale is still a good one, especially if you have a number of items you know you’ll want to keep track of with these accessories.

Buy AirTags (4 pack) at Amazon – $89

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is down to $2,199, or $300 off its usual price. We gave it a score of 92 for its powerful performance, lovely Liquid Retina XDR displays and new bevy of ports.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon – $2,199

Amazon Echo

Nathan Ingraham / The Hamden Journal

Amazon’s full-sized Echo speaker is down to $60, which is a return to its Prime Day price. We gave it a score of 89 for its solid audio quality, handy Alexa capabilities and its built-in Zigbee smart home hub.

Buy Echo at Amazon – $60

Echo Show 5

Amazon

The Echo Show 5 smart display is on sale for $40 right now, or only $5 more than it was on Prime Day last week. We gave the device a score of 87 for is compact, minimalist design, good audio quality and tap-to-snooze feature.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon – $40

Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is on sale for $40 while the Echo Dot with Clock is down to $50. We like these tiny smart speakers for their good audio quality, compact design and tap-to-snooze feature.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon – $40

Buy Echo Dot with Clock at Amazon – $50

Blink Outdoor + Blink Mini

Amazon

Amazon includes a free Blink Mini camera when you buy a Blink Outdoor kit, so you’ll save $35 in total on the bundle. Blink cameras are a relatively affordable way to outfit your home with security cameras — all of them record 1080p video and support two-way audio and motion alerts. The Outdoor cameras are wireless and weather-resistant, while the Blink Mini is a smaller, wired camera that’s designed to fit into tight spaces inside your home.

Buy Blink Outdoor + Blink Mini at Amazon starting at $100

Echo Show 15 + Echo Show 5

The Hamden Journal

A bundle that includes the Echo Show 15 smart display and the Echo Show 5 is on sale for $250, which essentially means you’re getting the Show 5 for free. The Show 15 is the most unique of Amazon’s smart displays as it’s a large TV-like device that you can mount on the wall and that will show you things like calendar events, reminders, shopping lists and more. It also lets you video chat and watch shows and movies from services like Netflix, Prime Video and others. The Echo Show 5 is one of our favorite smaller smart displays thanks to its compact design, decent audio quality and useful tap-to-snooze feature.

Buy Echo Show 15 + Echo Show 5 at Amazon – $250

Solo Stove

Solo Stove

Solo Stove’s summer sale knocks up to $350 off fire pits, so you can grab one for as low as $200. The discounts translate to $100 off the Ranger, $180 off the Bonfire and $350 off the Yukon. We like these fire pits because their double-walled designs minimize smoke while keeping the fire hot, and they’re sleek and relatively portable, too.

Shop fire pits at Solo Stove

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2

The Hamden Journal/Will Lipman

Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 is $25 off and down to $125, which is the cheapest we’ve seen it. This is the latest version of the company’s handy streaming controller and it includes 15 programmable keys that can trigger actions like launching apps, muting your mic, turning on lights and more. It’s a popular peripheral for game streamers, but general power-users will also find a lot of uses for the gadget.

Buy Stream Deck MK.2 at Amazon – $125

Chromecast with Google TV

The Chromecast with Google TV is down to $40 right now. We gave it a score of 86 for its handy remote control, good Google Assistant integration and 4K streaming chops with Dolby Vision and Atmos support.

Buy Chromecast with Google TV at Amazon – $40

Samsung 980 Pro SSD

Samsung

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD in 1TB that comes with a heatsink is on sale for $140, or 39 percent off its usual price. We like this PS5-compatible drive for its standard design, sequential read speeds up to 7,000MB/s and handy optimization software.

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (1TB, with heatsink) at Amazon – $140

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google

You can get $15 off Google’s new Pixel Buds Pro when you pre-order them at Wellbots and use the code 15ENGADGET at checkout. These are the company’s first wireless earbuds that support active noise cancellation, plus they can connect to more than one device at a time and they support transparency mode.

Pre-order Pixel Buds Pro at Wellbots – $184

Crucial MX500 SSD

Crucial’s MX500 in 1TB is on sale for $85 when you clip the on-page coupon that knocks $5 off its $90 sale price. It’s a good option if you need a standard 2.5-inch drive that works with both laptops and desktops. It also has AES-256 bit hardware encryption and integrated power loss immunity to protect your data.

Buy Crucial MX500 (1TB) at Amazon – $85

65-inch LG B1 OLED smart TV (2021)

LG’s 65-inch B1 OLED TV remains 30 percent off and down to $1,500. This 2021 version runs on LG’s a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K, works with G-Sync and FreeSync technologies and has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support built in.

Buy 65-inch LG B1 OLED TV at Amazon – $1,500

PNY XLR8 CS3040 SSD

Another one of our favorite PS5 SSDs, the PNY XLR8 CS3040, has dropped to $105. It’s an already affordable drive made even better by this sale, and we like its 5,600 MB/s read speeds and its five-year warranty.

Buy PNY XLR8 CS3040 (1TB) at Amazon – $105

Sony SRS-XB13

Sony’s compact SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker is down to just $48, which is 20 percent off its regular price. Not only does it come in a bunch of fun colors, but this tiny speaker also has a waterproof IP67 rated design, punchy bass and a 16-hour battery life.

Buy SRS-XB13 speaker at Amazon – $48

Roborock S7+

Valentina Palladino / The Hamden Journal

Wellbots knocked $240 off the Roborock S7+ robot vacuum, bringing it down to $710. This is one of the company’s higher-end machines and it has strong suction power, a mopping feature and an included base into which it will empty its dustbin after every cleaning job.

Buy Roborock S7+ at Wellbots – $710

OnePlus 9

Chris Velazco/The Hamden Journal

The OnePlus 9 smartphone is 32 percent off and down to $500, which is the lowest price we’ve seen for it. We gave the handset a score of 88 when it came out last year for its fantastic display, excellent performance and improved main camera.

Buy OnePlus 9 at Amazon – $500

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.